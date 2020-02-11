Netflix “Kingdom” Season 2 Shares Haunting Character Before March Premiere

The second season of Netflix’s thriller zombie series “Kingdom” has released its first character photos.

“Kingdom” is a mystery thriller and zombie sageuk set in the Joseon era. The story will follow the growing greed of the Jo family and Crown Prince Lee Chang (Joo Ji Hoon), who cannot trust anyone.

The new footage shows the tension that fell on the Joseon era due to an epidemic of zombies. Crown Prince Lee Chang does not sleep and continues the never-ending fight to keep his people safe, while Prime Minister Jo Hak Joo (Ryu Seung Ryong) tries to drive Lee Chang out of the palace walls and take control the fate of the country with its growing greed. Medical assistant Seo Bi (Bae Doona) is not deterred by the adversities she faces and works hard to uncover the secrets that surround them.

Moo Young (Kim Sang Ho) is suspected of spying on the crown prince on behalf of Jo Hak Joo, and he remains by Lee Chang with an air of discouragement. Duk Sung (Jin Seon Kyu) and Young Shin (Kim Sung Kyu), who lost their families, are fighting as they remember what happened three years ago. Beom Pal (Jeon Suk Ho) is able to stay alive when he meets his uncle Jo Hak Joo, Min Chi Rok (Park Byung Eun) gets closer to the secrets of the palace by chasing a mysterious serial killer and the queen (Kim Hye Joon) continues to be more ambitious with the absence of his father Jo Hak Joo. Lee Kang Yoon (Kim Tae Hoon) is ordered by Jo Hak Joo to face Lee Chang, accused of being a traitor.

“Kingdom” raised expectations for its second season with the return of the characters and the introduction of new ones. The series will air on March 13 on Netflix.

