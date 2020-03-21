Netflix launches coronavirus support fund of $ 100 million for the creative community

Netflix launched a relief fund of $ 100 million for the artists whose work has suffered ongoing crisis coronavirus.

With hundreds of productions that shoot was postponed because of the constant attempts of the elimination of the virus, many of the film and television out of work.

In response to Netflix launched a fund in which most of the money will go to those who suffered from the collapse of their own production Netflix with the growth of the crisis.

They also agreed to pay wages for two weeks, workers and offered 15 million dollars to various charitable organizations that offer support to unemployed and crew.

Chief content Netflix Ted Sarandos

Ted Sarandos, chief content Netflix, said: “Covid-19 crisis devastating for many sectors, including the creative communities Almost all television and film production halted worldwide – leaving hundreds of thousands of film crews and jobs..

“These include electricians, carpenters and drivers, many of whom receive an hourly wage and work on a project basis. This community supports Netflix in good times, and we want to help them in these difficult times, especially when the government is still trying to find out which economic support they will provide. “

He continued: “What is happening is unprecedented … We are as strong as the people with whom we work, and Netflix lucky in this difficult time to help those who suffered the most in our area.”

Earlier in the EU this week (18 March) asked to Netflix and other streaming platforms stop showing the video in high definition, to try to minimize the load on the Internet bandwidth, when the world is isolated during the pandemic coronavirus.

European Commissioner Thierry Breton, who is responsible for the EU internal market, which covers more than 450 million people, announced Wednesday via Twitter, that he was talking with the CEO of Netflix Reed Hastings. He called on the people and the company “#SwitchtoStandard determine when HD is not necessary” to provide Internet access for all.

In a statement, Breton said that all the streaming platform, network operators and users are “jointly responsible for taking measures to ensure the smooth functioning of the Internet during the struggle against the spread of the virus.”

“Authorized Breton rightly emphasized the importance of ensuring that the Internet is still free to work at this critical time”, – said a spokesman for Netflix. “We have for many years engaged in network efficiency, including providing free open connection service telcos.”