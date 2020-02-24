[netflix-nearing-earth-legal-rights-offer-for-serial-killer-film-the-excellent-nurse]

Netflix nearing planet rights deal for serial killer movie The Good Nurse

It has been more than a yr because we 1st read about the impending movie adaptation of Charles Graeber’s real crime biographical novel The Superior Nurse in 2018, and now Deadline delivers phrase that Netflix is presently in the ultimate negotiations to acquire the globe rights to Danish director Tobias Lindholm’s very first English-language function. The offer is reportedly in the selection of $25 million which will be a person of the most important revenue promotions at the EFM.

Similar: Lucifer: Netflix & Warner Bros. Television in Negotiations for Season six Renewal

Centered on Charles Graeber’s 2014 novel of the similar title, The Superior Nurse is a true story that centers about the pursuit and seize of serial killer Charlie Cullen, who is also acknowledged as the “Angel of Death”. Cullen is one particular of the most prolific serial killers in historical past. He has killed more than 300 sufferers in excess of the study course of 16 years that distribute throughout nine hospitals in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Decide on up a duplicate of the ebook here!

The film will be direct by Academy Award winner Eddie Redmayne (The Danish Lady, Great Beasts) as Charlie Cullen, who was caught by two former Newark murder detectives with the assistance of Amy Loughren, Two-time Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain (Molly’s Match, Zero Dim Thirty) is set to portray the function of Amy Loughren, a nurse and Cullen’s co-worker, whose bravery and dogged pursuit aided end the killing spree.

Associated: Adam Sandler Extends Deal with Netflix for 4 Much more Flicks

The Good Nurse will be directed by Danish author-director Tobias Lindholm which will mark his first time directing an English-language feature movie. It will be written by 1917 scriber Krysty Wilson-Cairns with Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa (Requiem For A Aspiration, Black Swan) led by Scott Franklin and FilmNation serving as producers. The venture was formerly set up at Lionsgate.

Creation is envisioned to begin someday this year.

(Photograph Credit history: Getty Visuals)