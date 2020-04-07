Netflix now allows users to add PIN locks for individual profiles – tech

Netflix users can now set up four-digit PIN locks for individual profiles. This along with more features are part of the new Netflix set of parental controls. Netflix’s new features are available to users worldwide, including India.

Netflix said new parental controls were introduced based on user feedback. New features are coming at a time when more people are streaming content online because of the Covid-19 disconnection. Netflix already has a special profile for children, and it also highlights the age limit for different types of content. The streaming platform now allows users to add lock PINs to profiles that have access to non-child-friendly adult content.

Each profile in a single Netflix account may have different unique four-digit PINs that can be sent by the account owner. Also, this feature is not limited to the main profiles and anyone with access to a password for a Netflix account can set a PIN lock. This can be done in the profile editing section available in the settings menu.

Netflix introduces new parental controls.

(

Netflix

)

Netflix also allows parents to filter out shows that may be inappropriate for children. This gets even tougher by allowing parents to hide individual titles on Netflix. In the Profile and Parental Control hub, parents can enter and select the series or movie they want to hide from that profile. These blocked titles will not appear anywhere on the platform.

Parents can also check what their children were looking through through the profile section. There is also the option to turn off automatic play for episodes in a child profile. Netflix doesn’t have in-app screen time, but this feature can help manage screen time for kids.

Netflix is ​​currently a leader among rivals like YouTube, Amazon Prime and Disney + with over 59 million installations in the first quarter of this year, according to analytics companies Apptopia and Braze. However, YouTube Kids overtook him in terms of watch time, as he is second on the list. Exact hours of use were not provided, but children spent more on YouTube children because schools around the world were closed.

.