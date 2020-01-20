Netflix Programmatic VP Named FabFitFun’s First CMO

Abo-Box-Service FabFitFun found its first Chief Marketing Officer in Louisa Wee, who was previously responsible for marketing strategy, analysis and programmatic media purchasing at Netflix.

We are responsible for overseeing the strategy and implementation of the company’s marketing plan worldwide and leading the brand, content and creativity.

She came from Netflix, where, in addition to marketing strategy and analysis, she managed programmatic media purchasing. Previously, she worked on the brand side at eHarmony before working at Pluto TV and Spin Media.

“Louisa brings over two decades of marketing and management expertise to FabFitFun, including working with some of the world’s best known and most respected brands,” said Michael Broukhim, co-founder and co-director of the company.

“Their unique background combines business intelligence, marketing strategy and customer acquisition and gives our marketing bank new depth. We look forward to driving further innovations together with her at the top in 2020. “

Broukhim was a co-founder of FabFitFun in 2010 and its editor-in-chief Katie Rosen. The company’s core product is a subscription box that provides members with a selection of beauty, fashion, fitness, wellness, home, and technology products every quarter.

The brand has also been expanded to include streaming with FitFabFun TV, which offers on-demand wellness content and shopping experiences for members only. The company recently signed a contract with QVC to sell its cartons in retail stores and first launched internationally in the UK last year.

“The opportunity to become part of this community and help FabFitFun achieve its mission, achieve happiness and well-being for everyone is an honor and an exciting challenge,” said Wee.

“I look forward to bringing innovative ideas and implementing new and unique strategies as we continue to expand this popular brand.”