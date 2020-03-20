Netflix release date, trailer and all we know so far

Netflix brilliant conveyer of the impressive TV show created another gem back in February with the arrival of the camera’s black comedy “Russian doll”. The most established Amy Poehler, Leslie Headland and its star Natasha Lyonne, very, very clever series goes behind Nadia Vulvakov when she learns that she is trapped in a circular style Groundhog where she needs to again and again to experience its 36th birthday. – no matter how many times she dies, it always comes back to the party.

In the first season of “Russian doll” currently stands at 96% points “Rotten Tomatoes”, and, in fact, no surprise, have confirmed that the show returns for the second season. Here’s everything we know about the second season of Russian dolls.

Latest updates:

Amy Poehler confirmed to the NME, that the second season will begin the show, which returns to New York.

Production of Russian dolls season 2 discontinued due to pandemic coronavirus.

Will there be a second season of Russian dolls on Netflix?

You probably already know the answer to this – 11 June Netflix has confirmed that in the second season was commissioned a second season; news, which, of course, there is a Twitter account.

Sweet birthday, Babyyy! #RussianDoll back to season 2. Let’s get the hell. pic.twitter.com/kVmPsFG7M2

– Russian doll (@RussianDoll) June 11, 2019

We were also told that the second season will consist of eight episodes – in the same way as in the first season – and, as in other shows Netflix, it is expected that all eight episodes arrive on strymin service at the same time, when the show finally returns . Speaking of which …

If a Russian doll will be released 2nd season?

We do not believe social. Two seasons confirming warning simply states that new episodes of the show will be “fast.”

Perhaps it will be a little longer than previously thought – “Russian doll” – is one of many Netflix networks, which stops their production due karanavirusa flash.

There are some trailers or teasers for season 2?

At this stage, officially issued no more than the above video on Twitter (confirms the second season) – but we will notify as soon as the fall out the first trailer.

Who are the participants of the actors returned to the Season 2?

Natasha Lyonne certainly return as kaderki Vulvakovay Hope in the new season. June 11, she celebrated the news of the second season of 11, a pair of daring videos on Twitter (which, of course, show Harry Nilsson “We have to wake up”), which you can see below.

II @RussianDoll 🦇🦇🦇🦇 pic.twitter.com/eFrr3g0Vyj

– natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) June 11, 2019

Have you got news? Because you’re going to die. Season 2 #RussianDoll quickly! pic.twitter.com/keE0gN35I8

– Russian doll (@RussianDoll) June 11, 2019

In February, the co-founder hinted Headland The Hollywood Reporter, that Nadia can not become a main character in future seasons of the show. “If the original was made, Nadia was the presence of all three. But it was not quite the usual way, if that makes sense. She was always there, because we know that Lyon will always be the heart and soul. Whether she’s haunted or it pursues the story, she’ll be there. “

Yet there was not a single word, which the protesters will return for the second season. In the first season we took off like Greta Lee, Elizabeth Ashley, Yul Vazquez and Charlie Barnett, who played the main Alan.

Among those who appeared in guest roles in the first season, was Chloe Sevigny, Dasha Polanco, Rebecca Henderson, Jeremy Bean, Brendan Seksan III of, and Jocelyne Rytesh Rajan Bio.

Any idea about the plot?

Details are currently few, but Litne promised at the conference Recode Code 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona, the second season will be “thus shows only the more strange.”

“Russian doll” was originally presented as a trohsezonnaga show, and considering how well the season went very likely that Netflix will perform in the future, this attachment. “We have clearly identified the trohsezonnuyu idea, and yet so interesting to think about how it develops and becomes a time since its inception,” – said Lyons in The Hollywood Reporter in February. “Who knows if we’re lucky to come back down the rabbit hole. It’s a matter tomorrow. But I think we have some ideas.

“I certainly have ideas that range from really there the ontology to stay on board in Nadi our friend”, – she said. “And maybe all this is one idea. Of course, we have broken and the heart and soul of Russian dolls, I would like to continue working in this way. This is a very satisfying and wildly.

“I think that it means” PIK TV “that the creators really do things that for some crazy reason, interested buyers and spectators, and suddenly the two are aligned. The idea that they could follow us on this course, when we jump off this cliff, even consider a lot of fun fantasy. “

Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler also showed NME, the second season of the show will be returning to New York.

“I, unfortunately, I can not give away any spoilers, but very happy to get started,” – she said about the upcoming second season. “Natasha and writers have done an amazing job. The season, which we are going to be so exciting.

“I can say that we are back in New York and can not wait to get started the more that this show -. It is tightly bound package and everything is connected with everything else to write and create really a puzzle I can not wait.. until we start rolling. “