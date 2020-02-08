Netflix reveals titles that have been removed at the government’s request

Fernando Cesar Nox / Creative Commons

At the beginning of 2019, Netflix came under fire for having abolished an episode of Hasan Minhaj’s series Patriot Act in Saudi Arabia at the request of the Saudi government. Minaj was among the critics of the streaming service. However, it turned out that this was not an isolated case. More governments than just Saudi Arabia have made similar requests, and one episode of the Patriot Act was not the only one that has been eliminated over the years.

A new report by Julia Alexander from The Verge reveals the 9 titles Netflix has written off at the request of governments in those countries in certain countries. These include some top-class films: Full Metal Jacket is no longer available in Vietnam and Night of the Living Dead is not available in Germany.

Netflix emphasized that they often want to contest such requests:

A Netflix representative told The Verge that “it must be” valid government regulatory written requirements “for the company to comply.”

Most requests came from the Singapore government. In particular 5 of the 9 requests mentioned in the article; The other 4 requests came from 4 different countries. The offensive titles included The Last Hangover and The Legend of 420.

Alexander notes that Netflix has worked out remedial measures in some of these cases: “In situations like Minhaj’s Patriot Act, Netflix decided to take the episode out of service, but uploaded the entire episode to Arabia for people living in Saudi Arabia on YouTube see. “

The place where international media rights and local government bodies meet can lead to unexpected decisions. And Netflix’s announcement this week also raises the question of which films or TV shows could be looked at next.

