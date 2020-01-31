Netflix still orders 4 Adam Sandler films – Up News info

Over the years it has become fantastic to speak badly about Adam Sandler’s films because of possible ‘low profile, quot; humor, as some call it, but it seems that the number of spectators and checkout figures is an indication of a different truth

According to The Verge, Netflix recently purchased four other films from Sandler and its producer, Happy Madison Productions. In other words, it seems that the public discourse can say the opposite, but privately everyone loves Adam Sandler’s films.

In addition, Netflix recently revealed that Adam Sandler’s film, Murder mystery, released in 2019, was his most popular film and his “most viewed, quot; content on service in various countries, including the UAE, Singapore, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United States.

Sandler previously reached an agreement with the transmission giants to make four films for them and play them in 2014, but in 2017 they added four more films. Since then, Adam has released several films on the platform, including The Do-Over, Ridiculous 6, The Week Of, Sandy Wexler, Y Murder mystery.

Although Sandler has been one of Hollywood’s biggest stars for many years, it has been incredible to him in recent years, including the recently acclaimed film Uncut Gems Although the aforementioned Safdie Brothers film was not included in the Netflix agreement, it was partially funded by the streaming platform.

In a statement announcing his intention to continue his working relationship with Sandler, Ted Sarandos, Netflix content director, said that regardless of the film, Netflix members may not have had enough of Sandler’s projects.

In addition, The Verge claims that Netflix customers have watched 2 billion hours of Sandler movies since The Ridiculous 6 He first hit the platform five years ago.

Adam, who started his career in industry as a comedian and SNL director, joked earlier this year that he was not allowed to receive an Oscar nomination for Uncut gems. By the way, he said his next project will be so bad, “just for everyone to pay.”

“That’s how I get them,” Sandler joked.

