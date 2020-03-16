Netflix Strong Black Guide Articles for March 2020

House Jam (1996)Screenshot: Warner Bros. Photographs (YouTube )

Everybody get up, it is time to slam now due to the fact we’ve received one more thirty day period of Netflix’s Powerful Black Direct content for y’all!

For the athletics admirers, March suggests madness—also regarded as faculty basketball. If you are in a hoopin’ mood, Michael Jordan’s foray into the Looney Tunes earth, Space Jam, is now on Netflix. (Also, if you are like me and nonetheless baffled as to why the sequel is happening, you can just hop into some excellent ol’ nostalgia.) If you are nevertheless feenin’ for some football post-Super Bowl, All American: Season 2 will be dropping on March 17.

Though Black Record Month is over for the year, that does not signify March will be any considerably less black or sturdy. We have received black classics like Harlem Nights and Mo’ Dollars dropping in the 3rd month of the calendar year.

For people who want to revisit what several screenwriter professionals have dubbed the fantastic screenplay, The Shawshank Redemption is now accessible. In 10 terms, Morgan Freeman’s Crimson encapsulated the ache and irritation of staying a item of the cruel jail industrial complex, specially in regards to the political farce recognized as “rehabilitation” in parole hearings: “To inform you the truth of the matter, I don’t give a shit.”

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) / Columbia Shots (YouTube)

Talking of Freeman, The Tale of God With Morgan Freeman: Period 2 is also available to stream.

Also, March marks Women’s History Thirty day period and there’s some black gals information to rejoice this kind of as Usually a Bridesmaid (prepared by Yvette Nicole Brown), which is offered now, and Self Created: Influenced by the Lifestyle Madam CJ Walker, starring Oscar winner Octavia Spencer and established to be produced on March 20.

‘Til future month, family!