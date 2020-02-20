[netflix-to-launch-english-and-spanish-speaking-comedy-specials-from-tom-segura]

If you haven’t read the identify Tom Segura, deal with your daily life. The Cincinnati-born comedian is 1 of the best all-around. He a short while ago wrapped his “Take It Down” tour, which took him all over the earth. Segura is most renowned for his Netflix specials, Your Mom’s Property Podcast, and for building the absolutely sure-to-be-legendary character, DJ Father Mouth. Shortly ample, Segura will split new ground at Netflix by releasing two new specials. A person of which will be in Spanish.

A New Netflix Special

Segura’s future special is in English. Filmed at the Moody Theater in Austin, Texas, Tom Segura: Ball Hog will stream on Netflix setting up March 24th. Rejoice, everyone. Netflix a short while ago signed a deal with Segura for two new specials, including a Spanish-talking a single scheduled to debut in the tumble. In a statement, Segura reported:

“Netflix has rapidly altered the way comedy is consumed close to the world, and by releasing a Spanish language special, I glance ahead to remaining equipped to achieve a new audience that Jo Koy and Ali Wong will hardly ever get. Estoy muy emocionado por la oportunidad de entretener las amigas de mi mama.”

Translation: I am quite fired up for the possibility to entertain my mom’s friends.

Breaking New Ground?

Segura isn’t the initially comedian to execute in unique languages. Other people have finished it. Famously, comedian Eddie Izzard performs in the language of where ever he’s executing. Nobody else goes that far. Unless of course we’re mistaken, no person else has ever released comedy specials on Netflix in distinct languages, either. It’s a excellent transfer on Segura and Netflix’s aspect to get to a total new audience.

Surely, Segura’s fanbase will only increase. The comedian, who’s 50 %-Peruvian, learned Spanish from his mother. Far more and much more, he’s been executing in Spanish and creating new supporters. On his impending tour dates, he’ll carry out each in English and Spanish. He now even has a podcast in Spanish.

What Else to Enjoy From Segura

There’s no downplaying Segura’s talents on phase. He has this great “less is more” model. Although some comedians are all bells and whistles, the deficiency of bells and whistles is what would make Segura so very good. He’s not having laughs by continuously placing on voices and making big bodily gestures. Segura relies on the strength of his product.

He’s a scarce comic who’s equally naturally charismatic and a solid writer. Not each famed comic poses individuals two strengths. Additional usually than not, they’re charismatic or just loud sufficient to appear off charismatic. Segura, on the other hand, has loads of assortment as a storyteller. He can continue to keep a joke short and sweet or go lengthy with a story and in no way drop an audience.

Segura is a tranquil beast on phase. For any individual who hasn’t nonetheless, examine out his superb former specials obtainable on Netflix, together with “Mostly Stories” and “Completely Normal.” If any person wants much more Segura in their life – and who doesn’t? – look at out his and comic Christina Pazsitzky’s podcast, “Your Mom’s Dwelling Podcast.”

Segura’s Upcoming Tour Dates

two/13/20 – OXNARD, CA – LEVITY Dwell (IN SPANISH) – 8PM

two/20/20 – TEMPE, AZ – TEMPE IMPROV (IN SPANISH) – 8PM

two/21/20 – SPOKANE, WA – SPOKANE COMEDY CLUB – seven: 30PM

two/21/20 – SPOKANE, WA – SPOKANE COMEDY CLUB – 10PM

2/22/20 – SPOKANE, WA- SPOKANE COMEDY CLUB – 7: 30PM

two/22/20 – SPOKANE, WA – SPOKANE COMEDY CLUB – 10PM

3/4/20 – DENVER, CO – COMEDY Performs – 8PM

three/5/2020 – SALT LAKE Town, UT – WISEGUYS COMEDY CLUB

3/six/2020 – LAS VEGAS, NV – THE MIRAGE Hotel & On line casino

3/seven/2020 – LAS VEGAS, NV – THE MIRAGE Lodge & On line casino

three/13/20 – PASADENA, CA – THE ICE Home – 8PM

3/13/20 – PASADENA, CA – THE ICE House – 10PM

3/14/20 – PASADENA, CA – THE ICE Home – 8PM

3/14/20 – PASADENA, CA – THE ICE Residence – 10PM

three/19/20 – DAYTON, OH – Funny BONE – 7: 30PM

three/20/20 – DAYTON, OH – Amusing BONE – seven: 30PM

3/20/20 – DAYTON, OH – Funny BONE – 10PM

3/21/20 – DAYTON, OH – Funny BONE – 7: 30PM

4/9/20 – BREA, CA – BREA IMPROV – 8PM

4/10/20 – BREA, CA – BREA IMPROV – 8PM

four/10/20 – BREA, CA – BREA IMPROV – 10PM

4/11/20 – BREA, CA – BREA IMPROV – 8PM

4/11/20 – BREA, CA – BREA IMPROV – 10PM

four/18/20 – VALLEY Heart, CA – HARRAH’S Vacation resort SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

four/20/20 – DALLAS, TX – ADDISON IMPROV (IN SPANISH) – 8PM

four/21/20 – HOUSTON, TX – HOUSTON IMPROV (IN SPANISH) – 8PM

4/22/20 – AUSTIN, TX – Capital Town COMEDY CLUB (IN SPANISH) – 8PM

4/23/20 – SAN ANTONIO, TX – Chortle OUT LOUD COMEDY CLUB (IN SPANISH) – 8PM

five/29/2020 – LAS VEGAS, NV – THE MIRAGE Hotel & Casino – 10PM

five/30/2020 – LAS VEGAS, NV – THE MIRAGE Hotel & Casino – 10PM