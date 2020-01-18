Netflix will spend $ 20 billion on content this year

Netflix has some epic sized pockets, despite being over $ 12 billion in debt. Last year alone, they added $ 2 billion to their debt, which has not paid off much in recent years. The streaming service spends money faster than they do. According to BMO Capital’s Wall Street markets, the river is investing $ 17.3 billion in content in 2020. Last year, it spent $ 15.3 billion.

More money, no more problems

The costs will not stop there. By 2028, Netflix is ​​expected to spend $ 26 billion a year on original content. According to Variety, the news comes ahead of the Netflix show for the fourth quarter of 2019 next Tuesday. Investors will see exactly what the company is doing in light of their new streaming services and their costly decisions, such as spending around $ 200 million on the Irishman.

According to an analyst at Wall Street’s BMO Capital, Dan Salmon, “streaming wars” are all the noise and Netflix’s stock is still hot:

We continue to believe that the narrative of “streaming cities” is false and there will be many winners in the global flow.

Salmon believes that Netflix, Amazon and Disney are all worth buying. BMO Capital adds that Netflix had a solid final quarter, which set a record 802 hours of original content last year. Imagine the soul and mind of someone who watched all this content and trembled in horror. Those 802 hours were a 3% increase in content in 2018, too. Less is no more in the eyes of Netflix, which explains many of their mediocre movies and shows. They throw everything in the kitchen sink, but sometimes, they throw something wonderful there.

Hitting Disney +

Netflix is ​​not immortal. Subscribers have seen footsteps over the years, sometimes raising their prices. Specifically, they received a real hit when Disney + arrived on the streaming scene last year. Disney + Privilege, over a million subscribers canceled their Netflix subscriptions. In addition, Disney + has not yet had a year, but already has the same number of subscribers as Netflix. Both are estimated to have 19 million customers. Unlike Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV +, Disney + took the wind out of Netflix’s wings.

The flow wars

There is more competition after the Netflix meal. It will always be the first big and probably most respectable and enjoyable content movie, but this year, we will see the arrival of NBC’s Peacock and HBO Max. They are certainly not as competitive as Disney +, but they will probably lead some eyes away from the Netflix homepage.

New Netflix content

Netflix has already announced a fantastic list of films to make this year, including films by David Fincher, Spike Lee and Gina Prince-Bythewood. So far, they have 21 original films coming up on their platform, not to mention independent films that will get from festivals for huge sums of money. This year, what else will their not-so-valuable money spend? Well, most of their money is focused on original content, not buying other content.

They have secured huge bids with big name showrunners, such as Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhymes and Game of Thrones athlete David Benioff and Dan Weiss. The GOT twin signed a multi-year movie and TV deal and we’ll see if he hits two lightning strikes for them. Netflix is ​​looking for more Korean content production, reaching a whole new audience. Netflix signed a three-year deal with South Korean media empire, Studio Dragon of CJ ENM, to produce prototypes and license their streaming titles. It’s a huge untapped market that Netflix wants.

If there’s a streaming war in the world, Netflix can win with all the money it has. To put it in perspective, Disney spends just a billion dollars a year on Disney + original content, and WarnerMedia and Comcast / NBCUniversal spend $ 2 billion on their streaming services, HBO Max and Peacock.