Netflix’s Kellita Smith from Z-Nation gives her the best viewing tips

Kellita Smith gives verdict on what to watch (Image: Metro.co.uk)

Welcome to What I Binge – our daily deep immersion in what is good on television, which keeps the stars of our favorite programs during the self-isolation of coronavirus.

Today we have the science-fiction star Kellita Smith, who is very moody because she admits that being at home has led her to snacks when she tries to think of something to do.

What advice would he give to those who get stuck at home, she said Metro.co.uk: “I’ll tell you what you shouldn’t do at this time … eat all your quarantines in two days, just like me!

“Let’s be healthy, positive and be better after this little vacation at home” – she added. “I wish you peace and blessing.”

So … does she make documentaries like Kevin Alejandro Lucifer? Maybe even indulging in Love is blind, like Skylar Astin from the amazing Zoey playlist?

Here’s everything she recommends to tune …

Kellita reviews Z-Nation, isolating himself (Photo: Getty Images)

What are you watching right now?

I watched my own program, Z-Nation.

I loved working on it and never had time to watch all five seasons.

Good memories. Good friends. And I forgot so much! It’s nice to come back now.

Which program do you always come back to?

My goal is Law and Order / SVU with original cast. All the time.

The short science fiction OA is Kellita’s favorite (photo: Netflix)

What was the last program you watched in one seat?

OA on Netflix with Brit Marling. I love science fiction and this series is amazing!

What was the last program that made you cry with laughter?

The Dave Chapelle Show and Kat Williams. Any excuse to start giggling.

The legendary Dave Chapelle is one of the most successful (photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (photo: Getty Images)

What was the last program that made you cry?

Law and order: Special Victims Unit. They all make me cry. I’m going through menopause!

Do you have a program you didn’t expect to love?

100% Criminal Minds … But now I’m totally addicted.

I absolutely love it.

Kellita takes the opportunity to catch up on Joan Rivers’ comedies (photo: Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic)

What do you think, which program should more people watch now?

We should all watch something fun or motivating during our free time.

We must try to keep a good mood.

What program did you want to watch but you haven’t looked at yet?

I plan to watch all the Joan rivers. I love her.

So I’ll do some Yaay and Yuss!

What was the best tip someone gave you?

My niece encouraged me to watch Game of Thrones.

I loved it … cadence, costumes and acting!

With Nation is now available on Netflix.

