Netflix’s Love Blind reunion: Where is it now?

Photo: NetflixTV Reviews All our TV reviews are in one place.

It’s been just over a week since fans watched the emotional roller coaster on Love Blind, but it’s been more than a year since the six-hit couple who watched the hit reality show say “I do” or “I don’t.” The team behind the “social experiment” decided to return the twelve lab rats for a special meeting released early Thursday morning … although the series was broadcast on Netflix.

You can watch everything below. However, if your boss doesn’t give you the full time to appear for 52 minutes while making excuses, we have lowered the points.

The meeting, hosted by Vanessa Lachey and “I Am Clear” Nick Lachey’s, explored who was not yet, Carlton and Diamond’s struggle and Jessica, Barnett and Amber’s love triangle.

You can find the individual pair updates below, but let’s start with the love triangle. Amber sums it up best, especially as she first applied to Jessica: “Cut, you’re shy.”

Amber is not worried about Jessica’s feelings for Barnett, she just wanted Jessica to come forward in this regard. Amber said to Jessica, “You are so desperate. “I think you’re frustrated and I hope you grow, because the world needs not just women, but women.”

Barnett has as much of a role in the triangle as he probably said he shouldn’t be willing to offer Jessica’s plans if she isn’t sure, but the floating “think how someone reacts to the idea of ​​marrying you.”

Jessica, surprisingly, is reluctant to see her at the show. “Obviously Barnett dismissed me. I didn’t take it very well. See how brutal this game is,” he tells Lacheys before returning to Barnett and Amber. “I really want to apologize to you, Amber and Barnett. I really respect both of them. I respect their relationship and it was never good to think about it.”

Looking at the place, “I accept the intention of apologizing,” says Barnett, who looks like a kid trying not to be called by a Grade 7 math teacher. “(But) I can’t be there yet.”

Put aside the triangular drama, each of the six pairs is still there today.

Carlton Morton and Diamond JackPhoto: Netflix

Carlton and Diamond

Condition: Both are single.

Carlton and Diamond were the only couples on the show who had left before leaving for Mexico. After revealing that Carlton was bisexual, Carlton became involved with a fight called Diamond’s ” dwarf ”, and the engagement ring was thrown in the pool and he threw a drink in the face.

After the fight was broadcast, both Carlton and Diamond received death threats online. “It takes you to a very dark place,” Carlton says. “More than anything else, I was interested in Diamond and its backlog. I just want to clarify that I never felt that the woman I was in love with was bifobic, homophobic, or unloved. I was just scared that we could solve some problems.

Although they are reluctant to speak after Mexico, the former couple say they started dating a few months ago. “I told myself I wanted to be at least comfortable with him in the same room before the show started,” he said. “I didn’t want any animosity or tension against me. At least I felt I could do it, at least I heard her say and apologize (for my name). ”

At the most attractive point of the whole meeting, Carlton ends his conversation by retracting his engagement ring (someone should have been hunting him out of the pool) and kneeling in front of Diamond, but don’t worry, he is not sure. “I want to sit down on my knees and apologize again at the eye level. I hope you see this ring as the beginning of our friendship and something wonderful without any plans,” he said. anxious-looking Diamond. “I apologize,” he replies. “And I forgive you.”

Kelly Chase and Kenny BarnesPhoto: Netflix

Kelly and Kenny

Condition: Kenny meets a new one. Kelly is single.

Kelly and Kenny seemed to be the second-highest-grossing couple in the show, so maybe Kelly eventually changed Kenny. In the final, it totally surprised Kenny, but “I think we both agreed to not do it before the wedding,” Kelly said.

A more “normal” kidnapping made Kelly entertain, but as a result, her head and heart were not in the right place to marry Kenny – a spirit that she wanted. “I have made friends with many of those big boys in my life, and these are probably all children I should marry. Now don’t think about who Kelly is. Get into the universe, what you will accept in your life right now.”

Kenny admitted that he felt “guilty” and “confused” after the finals, but “I think of all the shoulders I went through in the show, addressed my current relationships and was able to be sensitive, and I did.” My flight, I’m not ashamed of anything at this moment. “

Amber Pike and Matt BarnettPhoto: Netflix

Amber and Barnett

Condition: Almost divorced, but they are still married.

“Everything we do is fun,” Barnett says. “(Well,) not all of us. There are normal disputes and things that everyone’s supposed to do, but shoot, I’m so glad we found each other and started to grow together.”

Part of the controversy, Amber said, was “so disturbed” that she could act as a cocktail waitress and quit a job Barnett said. “It was a tension for me because I was so addicted to the material that was new to me.” As the couple adapted to each other’s compassionate ways, the pain increased. Amber says, “I’ve seen people love to flinch. That’s why I’m totally used to bachelor life.” “And I got used to my undergraduate life, but I think it took me a while to figure out how we were going to hang out and have fun together … I didn’t dare to give me the time I needed to fix … does not work. ‘

But now the couple looks like they have endured a storm of relationships. “We tried to force each other’s expectations,” says Barnett. “And once it happened … it’s nothing but good things since then.”

Mark Cuevas and Jessica BattenFoto: Netflix

Mark and Jessica

Condition: Both are single.

Mark was very in love with Jessica. As we have already discussed, Jessica hung on Barnett. As a result, and the difference in Jessica’s ten-year age difference, she has proven much for the fiancée and left Mark alone.

Although he says he has seen some of the shows, Jessica can’t watch the clip as they show up in the reunion. “There were some really interesting moments for me, and I was able to look back and think. You know, it was very rough for me when I realized that things didn’t go as I had hoped. So I took this year, returned to Chicago for six months to get closer to my family, and healed a little bit and reflected some kind of change and figured out how to change. “

He wants to apologize to Mark because he is not as attractive as Barnett. “Obviously, I was really worried and drank too much, and it was really disturbing to see the game,” he says. “And some of the comments I made were disgraceful and certainly not fair to Mark, who is a fantastic person and obviously very attractive.”

In response, Mark said he felt that the situation at Barnett was “a barrier that we could discuss,” but he did not even mention Jessica’s promise to finally make Italian beef.

Giannina Gibelli and Damian ForcesPhoto: Netflix

Giannina and Damian

Condition: Dating again.

Giannina was a saliva who lost her “butterflies” during her brief badges, so Damian did not imagine that she would be the one to say “I don’t know.” He said that the couple were talking and I said, “Well, whatever, let’s all go together,” and he said, “Yes, we do.” I didn’t expect it. I thought he would be the one to say, “I’m not,” and yes. I’m not good, I’ll go with you, “one will be.

Things didn’t go that way, but the two eventually found their way together and now live in separate apartments but hang out every day. “Now, we both expressed ourselves in really difficult ways, but the show was such an incredible journey with you,” Giannina said. “Get to know you and see how we integrate into each other’s lives. My friends and family love you … I’m so happy. “

Lauren Speed ​​and Cameron HamiltonFoto: Netflix

Lauren and Cameron

Condition: Married, of course!

From the very minute of the series, life was healing for the couple, who were closest to the odds. (Although it’s interesting to see how both Kenny and Damian have bonded with Lauren during the meeting, and thought how charming she was when they saw her in person.)

“We really started getting to know each other and doing things we didn’t do together,” Lauren said of her life with Cameron. “We can teach each other things that other people may not have or enjoy. So I feel like Cameron opened my eyes to so many things. Every day it teaches me things. He is very loving. It is so original. He gave me a baby. We have a fur baby. Life is good. “

The dog actually knows how Cameron’s mother knows she’s ready to marry Lauren after meeting her son at lightning speed. “I always said, ‘I’ve never met a woman who wants to own a dog.’

The name of the dog? The spark is for the spark they feel when they first meet. “It’s cheesy,” Lauren admits. “But she’s lovely”

. (tagsTranslate) TV