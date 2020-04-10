Netflix’s The 50 % of It Trailer & Essential Art: A Diverse Type of Like Story

Netflix’s The Fifty percent of It Trailer & Crucial Artwork: A Unique Kind of Adore Tale

Netflix has produced the official trailer for the romance comedy feature The Fifty percent of It, published and directed by Alice Wu (Conserving Encounter). You can check out out the trailer underneath as very well as the essential art in the gallery!

Associated: After Everyday living Year 2 Trailer: When Everyday living Can take a Transform, Hope is Every little thing

Bookish introvert Ellie Chu (Leah Lewis) is completely information with her lifestyle: watching previous motion pictures with her widowed father and ghostwriting papers for her large faculty classmates to assist shell out the costs. But her aspect gig turns particular when lovelorn jock Paul Munsky (Daniel Diemer) hires her to craft really like notes to Aster Flores (Alexxis Lemire) — a good, common woman out of both equally their leagues… and Ellie’s very own mystery crush. Just as the duo’s approach begins to operate, a new wrinkle emerges: Ellie and Paul have fallen into a deep friendship neither could have anticipated, supplying increase to a stunning really like triangle. Created and directed by Alice Wu, The 50 % of It is a heartfelt comedy-of-mistakes about browsing for perfect love—and locating you in the method.

The cast involves Leah Lewis, Daniel Diemer, Alexxis Lemire, Enrique Murciano, Wolfgang Novogratz, Catherine Curtin with Becky Ann Baker and Collin Chou.

Anthony Bregman, M. Blair Breard, and Wu make.

Associated: Netflix & Instagram Team for Wanna Speak About It? Weekly Stay Collection

The Half of It will launch on Netflix on May perhaps 1, 2020.