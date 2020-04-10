Netflix’s Tiger King astrology actually helps explain some of the drama

Hi to all of you cool cats and kittens. If you watched the Netflix, Tiger King: Desperate Stage Instant phenomenon: Murder, Water, and Madness, you dive deep into the strange, eccentric and disturbing belly of the doubtful exotic Amazonian animal breeding world – and get a taste of the personal drama among some lovers Large (with even bigger personalities) in different parts of the country, around which the show focuses its focus.

To get to some of the cosmic dirt beneath the show’s drama, the hustle and bustle of the birth march of the three enigmatic main characters – ex-zoo owner / cat owner Joe Maldonado-Passage aka Exotic Joe; Founder of the Big Animal Rescue Big Rescue Carol Baskin (Joe’s Breath of Bow); And Bhagwan “Doc” Antel, one of Joe’s mentors and private zoo owners.

The hustle talked to three astrologers to take on some of the great cosmic happenings between Joe, Carol and Doc – and the astrological drama is, uh, wild.

“The Big Snow of the Big Cat Universe”

Netflix

Let’s start by examining some of the major issues and relationships between Joe’s birth charts (born March 5), Carol (born June 6), and Doc (born March 15).

First, the three changeable signs – Joe and Doc are both Pisces (emotionally driven water signs), while Carol is a Twin Sun (mentally driven air sign). Changeable signs are the multifaceted, adaptive, and versatile style of the bunch, so it makes sense that these characters are drawn to situations and a slightly chaotic lifestyle. “This is the kind of sign that feels most comfortable when not meeting everyday expectations of routine and structure,” says astronaut Leona Moon of Leona Moon astrology. “So it’s no surprise that everyone has more unconventional day jobs that allow them to create their own schedule with the help of flexibility and constant stimulation.”

Another notable cosmic alignment between Joe, Carol and Doc astrology is the heavy presence of watermark energy on their charts, which indicates that emotion is a major driving force behind each of their lives and personalities. And looking at their combined birth charts (a practice called synastry), Joe’s planets, Carol and Doc create a joyous planetary array that astrologer Clarice Monahan of Venus Bertrogard described as “the great negation of the great cat universe.” “Big blinds are considered lucky and rare … and the particular planets (involved in this) talk about a near-strong, almost global connection between the trio,” Monahan Says the hustle. “If we look at their synagogue, they together run what is known as a magnificent tricycle.”

Interestingly, Joe and Carol also include lavish water channels in their birth charts. “When people have blinds, they tend to excellence or talent or fame in a given field,” says Monahan. And both Joe and Carol definitely get their fifteen minutes of glory after Tiger King.

Exotic Joe: Pisces with a storm of emotions

Netflix

Let’s get closer to the astrological chart of the series ’leading man, Joe, who is currently serving a 22-year sentence for his role in a rental murder plot against Carol Baskin, as well as other crimes including tiger killing and endangered animal trafficking. “Joe has some pretty harsh aspects in his chart, which means Chiron, the ‘injured healer,'” says Monahan. “Chiron tends to exaggerate your pain or trauma (and Joe’s aspects) tend to exaggerate emotional energy that could erupt if not directed correctly.”

Joe’s intense energy is further highlighted by the water element so prominent in his chart. “His chart is heavy with watermark energy, which makes him very emotional,” pop culture astrologer Kyle Thomas says. “His Neptune is in Scorpio, which makes him very convincing and maybe even emotionally maneuverable … (And) his Pluto is directly opposed to his Sun in Pisces, which shows he’s passionate about control.”

Carol Baskin: Gemini ready to fight

Netflix

Carol is an ethereal Gemini, but shares a very emotional cosmic thread with Joe giving her Moon a sensitive Pisces. “Carol is very passionate about hearing and all kinds of writing and communication (which is evident in her animal activities),” Thomas says. “Gemini is known for their need to write, speak and carry their message, making it the most intellectual, vocal and communicative. However, with Pisces, it can also be prone to self-incidence and martyrdom.”

She also has a very prominent Mars location: “Carol has Mars (a war star) with Leo (a big cat), and her whole life has actually been a long battle around … big cats,” says Monahan. Leo is a sign of fire, ruled by the powerful sun, and represented by the lion’s emblem, by coincidence – so when a star so bold and aggressive here demonstrates that no one would rush to retreat in battle. And of course, it just so happens that this brawl concentrates on big cats themselves.

Doc Antel: Pisces in his fantasy world

Netflix

Doc, like Joe, is a Pisces who means his emotions are at the core of what drives him. “Pisces are extremely sensitive and emotional people and can completely consume their emotions,” Thomas says. “Often they do not live entirely within the real world and tend to see the world from fantastic perspectives.”

Pisces is ruled by the planet Neptune, which Thomas notes is related to “things that are exotic or different,” as well as “cult-like phenomena” – which makes sense when we look at the compound where Doc lives with his multiple wives / workers and hundreds of wildlife.

And to no one’s surprise, we have more cat energy in the form of Leo’s lion influence even on Doc’s chart. “Doc Antel has his Uranus in Leo, and although it’s not like a personal influence, it does indicate that the way he rebels and renews is with Leo’s talent,” Moon says. “His big (business) cat is obviously a way to stand out as an individual.” Moon also points out that Doc’s Uranus connects to the war planet Mars, indicating that he “likes to stand out in the way he acts and makes decisions” – a distinct feature through the glimpse the show gives us in his lifestyle.

Joe and Carol: The Cosmic Battle of the Big Cats

Netflix

In Tiger King’s heart is the ongoing battle between Joe and Carol, and astrologically, it makes sense, because there is Cosmic tension tone between their charts.

Pisces and twins are not really a harmonious pair – and there are major clashes between their sun signs and moon signs. “They have very little ideologically shared (because their signs) are ‘square’ to each other, which represents conflict and challenges when interacting,” Thomas says. “Their hatred is further motivated by their moon signs both in watermarks, which means they take things most personally and can have emotionally manipulative tendencies toward people around them.”

And remember when we mentioned Carol’s Mars to Leo earlier, and how does that mean she won’t return to a fight? Well, it just so happens that Joe shares the exact same location. “Joe and Carol both have a fiery, permanent Leo sign, symbolized by – what’s more – the lion,” Moon says. “When we see Mars in Leo on the birth chart, it indicates a great personality … There can be an egocentric tendency with that position if the person is unaware or self-conscious.” As we see in the Tiger King, there is a will battle that is taking place among the big cat fights, and ego-driven Mars and ego-driven Mars probably play a big role. This location speaks to the dramatic, performance and appeal of their personal battle.

Even the locations of Joe and Carol’s Venus (Planet of Value) are in line with each other: “Joe’s Venus in Carol’s Venus Fortune in Taurus constitutes an almost exact square, indicating tension and differences in their value systems (to reproduce or Not breeding big cats, for example), ”Moon says.

Joe and Carol’s battle as portrayed in Tiger King was not pretty, and as it turns out, there is really an astrological explanation for all the drama.