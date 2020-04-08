Netflix’s Tiger King, when screened in theaters, will earn $ 309 million in the first 10 days.

Netflix’s sensation Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, Madness welcomes millions of people stuck inside during the COVID-19 pandemic. But if it were a theatrical release, it earned more than $ 300 million in the first 10 days, making it one of the best movies ever.

Nielsen estimates that 34.3 million unique viewers watched the series during the first 10 days of the series. The estimated average price of a North American movie ticket is $ 9.01. In total, $ 309 million in 10 days.

As the word of mouth spread and Joe Exotic memes flooded the internet, the show has seen its popularity steadily grow since its release. According to Nielsen, between March 20 and 29, Tiger King reached an average audience of 19 million per minute. Stranger Things attracted more viewers than the second season, and Stranger Things was shy of just two million of the three-day viewers of Season 3.

This is not the first Netflix production to have a box office. The mystery of last year’s murder with Adam Sandler would have enjoyed a $ 120 million opening weekend, if at the theater.

Of course, Tiger King spectators will not be able to watch the 7-hour series at the theater and will not be able to make direct comparisons. And if you could watch a movie on such a rare topic, there is no way to know how many people would have left home. Netflix also promotes its own programming more aggressively than other studio offerings, which can skew numbers.

Still, only 11 films have earned more than $ 300 million in box office revenue in less than 10 days. Avengers: Endgame is the fastest, reaching $ 357 million in three days. Had the Tiger King been these numbered movies, Rogue One: Star Wars Story, Captain America: Civil War, and Frozen II would have surpassed.

Tiger King is a seven-episode series that tells the story of big cat breeders and private zoos across the United States, along with criminal charges ranging from grazing to murder. It attracted people who featured celebrities, including Joe Exotic, Carroll Baskin, and Bhagavan’s “Doc” Entre.

Netflix has never released an official Tiger King viewing number.

