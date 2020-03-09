Netflix’s treacherous teen drama Elite Season 3 has been enjoyed

Photo: Manuel Fernandez-Valdes (Netflix) TV Review All our TV reviews are in one place.

While the unnamed investigator encounters one of the most tortured rich students of the series, Carla (Esther Expósito), there is a moment in the first episode of Netflix’s sexy Spanish teenage drama. Carla refuses to play beautifully in court, and is likely to be confronted by a cynical operator who does not believe that cursed children refuse to leave the investigative grass. “What were you thinking?” he asks. Carla’s answer: “My future”

As the students of the exclusive Las Encinas high school continue to fight for love, hormones and numerous crimes, the question of the future remains in the air. Elite’s first season, after the application of three scholarship students, robbed wealthy children struggling to maintain the status quo. The second season saw characters who were trying to return to a destroyed past. These new episodes focus on the big questions that clicks on the prospect of adulthood: “What do I want to build for the future? What’s next? What can I expect if my high school experience is determined by the crimes of my two classmates and not one? “

Here’s a brief summary for those who want to have fun at one of the world’s most popular Netflix shows: One season, the death of the famous, tragic Marina, the central plot point of death, is Polo (Alvaro Rico), one of the school’s golden boys, and the brother of Marina friendly. Season two follows Guzman and Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), a retired student and Marina’s former lover, with a difficult plan to bring down Polo. The season finale, Carla, Polo’s ex-lover, has finally told investigators that Polo has committed a crime. There was only one problem – the detectives had not yet found the murder weapon. Polo’s new lover, Cayetana (Georgina Amorós) takes action to hide her at home. With all the controversy being linked to Carla’s expression, Polo is allowed to return to Las Encinas.

As for the third season, the first two minutes depicted a young man shattered by the glass and screaming in horror from the second story of the club balcony. The identity of the new victim and the killer, how they all associate with Marina, is the driving force behind this new episode.

This is the point if all of this turns your head. Élite always accepts soap, takes advantage of pulpy teenagers, prefers to bend and prefers single-story. The best way to approach and enjoy it is to accept that all the elements are ridiculous. It is a world of adulthood — a world where adolescents are either vicious or totally unintelligent. Uniform clothing codes are regularly disrupted and going to school is just a formality. Character motivation and introspection are generally explained by a flash. This is a show where 16-year-olds live a satisfying, free sex life that empowers forty-year-old dreamers. (It may be refreshing, but it does require some suspension.) Everyone’s eyebrows are so perfectly covered, you would think that El Grecon was their hand.

On the other hand, Élite has proven to be smarter than she originally could see. The drama is at its best when we use high school drama traps that force us all to live in order to explore classroom separation and ways to disengage society. In other words, power, who has it, who wants it and is afraid of losing it – is the basis of most of the characters’ contradictions. One of the most enjoyable aspects of the first two episodes of this season is to celebrate the ever-evolving alliances where all the characters have a promising, prosperous future. A highly entertaining installation that bombards everyone’s encounters with promising colleges shows how much they still carry and how much blood, cocaine and illegal school they are willing to leave. romps.

Guzman and Samuel continue to be a difficult duo, combined with the feeling of correcting the mistakes shared by several of their classmates. Cayetana Polo, a scam and social climber who influences instagram, drags that romance into a troubled, strange area. Ander (Arón Piper) and Omar (Omar Ayuso), a gay couple who mix their hearts, need to learn how to look for unexpected news that can break them forever. Valerio (Jorgé Lopez) has returned to bother everyone with her relationship with the middle girl Lucrecia (Danna Paola), and their connection can very well destroy the carefully-designed image that she wants to protect. Nadia (Mina El Hammani), who returns to the role of a pious, ambitious girl in a traditional Muslim family, still faces a sex tape that could put her out of university scholarships. Carla is ostracized and broods carrying perhaps the worst of the worst high school experience. I am grateful to Rebecca (Claudia Salas) for the little Rosalie, who is cursing as a sailor but with a heart of gold, which also provided some of the comic comforts and unexpected delights on the ground.

This season, there are also two new characters from Malick (Leïti Sène) and Yerai (Sergio Momo). For the first time, the show has Black characters and it will be interesting to see how they progress as the season progresses. Both are presented as love interests for Nadia and Carla, but the first two chapters give nothing but a try to sip their daughters. Almost in the first two episodes, there are about twenty stories thrown at the audience, all of which are the main secrets of this season. It has worked well for Elite in the past and has not overlooked the formula that this season’s fans have been waiting for. The use of flashbacks and flash-forwards is preferable, as well as the mechanism used by the investigator’s inquiries to continue intrigue.

Regular return to the marina’s murder can comfort the audience if worn. The creators Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona have announced that the third season will forgive all empty spots in connection with the murder of Marina. At this point in the series, Marina has become a bit tedious, and frankly, less interesting than her live colleagues. One hopes that the end-of-season payout will continue to make all the young champagne bottles available, since seeing Elite as a bloody corpse would be a sad sight.

