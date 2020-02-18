[netherlands-to-engage-in-greece,-wales-in-euro-2020-buildup]

Loading…
Tuesday, 18 Feb 2020 05: 04 PM MYT
AMSTERDAM, Feb 18 — The Netherlands will engage in Greece and Wales as part of their preparations for this year’s European Championship, the Dutch FA has mentioned.
They will host Greece in Enschede on May possibly 28 and Wales in Rotterdam on June 6.
The Netherlands have been drawn in Team C against Austria, Ukraine and a playoff winner. They will participate in their a few group online games in Amsterdam, starting against Ukraine on June 14. — Reuters
