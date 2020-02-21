[nets’-kyrie-irving-to-have-time-ending-shoulder-operation]

PHILADELPHIA – Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will have arthroscopic surgical procedure on his ideal shoulder and miss the relaxation of the year.

The Nets manufactured the announcement Thursday just before playing the Philadelphia 76ers in their initial match immediately after the All-Star crack.

Coach Kenny Atkinson mentioned the position guard was however obtaining hassle with the shoulder that sidelined him for 26 games before this season.

“Some days it was Okay and other times it bothered him,” Atkinson mentioned. “Obviously, it is complicated to carry out below individuals instances.”

Irving mentioned ache in the shoulder initially worsened soon after a sport on Nov. four. The Nets then went on a 5-recreation road vacation, where by Irving ongoing to perform till the pain obtained so lousy he was getting difficulty lifting his shoulder.

He obtained a cortisone shot on Dec. 24 and was in a position to return on Jan. 12, but he acknowledged that surgical procedure may well even now be required. By choosing to have medical procedures now, Irving’s very first season in Brooklyn ends after just 20 games.

Irving averaged 27.4 details, with a 50-issue recreation on opening night and a 54-place performance towards Chicago on Jan. 31. He performed only a person extra video game right after that.

Atkinson explained Irving was even far better than he expected after watching him play in Cleveland and Boston.

“I actually enjoy the participant and come to feel like we had a truly very good marriage. We are in a truly very good position, but certainly you want a lot more. More reps, additional time with him,” Atkinson said. “But we’ll have time in the offseason to link and get the job done with him a minimal little bit.”

Irving missed the past 5 games prior to the crack with a sprained proper knee. He now joins Kevin Durant on the sideline the superstars signed with the Nets collectively in July. Durant has been out all period whilst recovering from surgical procedures to mend his Achilles tendon.

Brooklyn is still in fantastic placement to make the playoffs, coming out of the split in seventh spot in the Japanese Conference and 5 video games forward of ninth-spot Washington. The Nets have gained strong guard play from Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert.