Network18 has 10 viewers per day, jumping 57% in newscasts when Cornavirus is locked.

latest update: March 30, 2020, 3:49 PM IST

New Delhi: According to a joint study by BARC-Nielsen on the process of consuming content during locking, Network18 has reached 10 important points for its daily viewers. Reports on television have increased by 17 percent and overall perceptions have risen by 57 percent, the report said.

The average user time spent on news programs has increased by 76 percent over the same period. In addition, the daily average manual for the group was 34%.

“As TV locks continue to close, traffic to TV news will grow. People may receive their news via mobile phones, but they are checking their authenticity on TV,” said Sonil Lola, CEO of BARC India. It’s been around since the beginning. “

The BARC and Nielsen have jointly submitted a report to understand the changes in the behavior of TV and smartphones, given the extraordinary state of the COVID epidemic and its consequences.

Subsequent reports will be published weekly.

Meanwhile, addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the nation on March 24, announcing a 21-day hiatus, saw unparalleled visitors to the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) final, which saw 133 million unique viewers. .

According to BARC-Nielsen, 197 million people have watched Modi’s 30-minute TV address on 201 TV channels so far, and have received 3,891 million minutes of viewing.

Visiting TV for the March 24 announcement is the highest ever and is the biggest news event.

Other events, such as the announcement of Article 370 of last year on August 8, which aired on 163 channels, saw 65 million people watching 934 million total telecasts.