Neurodermatitis dupilumab is approved for use in Australian teenagers

A new generation of neurodermatitis for the treatment of adults has just been approved for use in Australian teenagers.

Dupilumab, which is sold as Dupixent, was approved for use in adults in Australia in 2018. However, more studies have been done to check the safety and effectiveness in teenagers with debilitating skin conditions.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has now approved the drug for use in 12- to 17-year-olds with moderate to severe eczema.

A new generation of neurodermatitis for the treatment of adults has just been approved for use in Australian teenagers. (9Nachrichten)

Eczema is caused by an overactive immune system. While sometimes dismissed as an itchy rash, it can have a profound effect on those affected.

Some children with eczema develop from it, but if it continues until adolescence, long-term treatment is often required.

Professor Connie Katelaris, head of the Immunology and Allergy Department at Campbelltown Hospital, says that new treatment options are crucial for this age group of patients.

“Negotiating teenage years is hard enough, let alone dealing with a severe and very obvious skin condition,” she told 9News.

“The patients come in and say that this changes life. They are happy and their skin clears, they sleep, they come out of themselves.”

Unlike broad-spectrum immunosuppressants, dupilumab prevents an immune cell from triggering an inflammatory response, which means the immune system is less likely to become hyperactive.

The drug, which is injected every 14 days, is not intended to treat relapses, but rather for continued use in patients with moderate to severe cases.

Eczema is caused by an overactive immune system. While sometimes dismissed as an itchy rash, it can have a profound effect on those affected. (9News) Angus Limbrey, 14, has had severe eczema since childhood. His parents tried almost everything to alleviate his misery, but nothing worked. (9Nachrichten)

Angus Limbrey, 14, has had severe eczema since childhood. His parents tried almost everything to alleviate his misery, but nothing worked.

“There was a period when I didn’t like going to school just because I had people who were really rude and bullied a bit,” he told 9News.

The drug is not listed on the PBS and costs a little over $ 1,600 a month on private prescription.

A submission will be made to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee in March for a listing for use in adults.

If approved, it will pave the way for a Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme that lists the drug for adolescents.