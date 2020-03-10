Wife of David Kronenberg

The ship (Neurology) (Blang Records)

CD | DL

Released 27 March 2020

Rahu Dlani gave his fourth album to David Kronenberg’s wife. The album will tackle the topics of death, Kazakhstan politics and Ukrainian mafia, and may feature some of the best band writing to date.

As the boat progressed, the ship continued.

But it never causes a wind;

The sailors will all make ‘gin ropes,

Where were they doing it,

They lift their feet like lifeless weapons –

We are very cruel.

Ancient Naval Reference Times – Samuel Taylor Colridge, 1834.

David Kronenberg’s wife is a cruel sailor. It’s been years but they stay on the fruits. The ship continues. After releasing their first release in 2008, they released their fourth full four-year album. Together with other South London-based artists, the band’s anti-traditional voice helps shape the South London scene, otherwise there is no single platform currently performing, such as the White House, Goat Girl, Peppers Drawings and countless others. Today

The album opens with a psychedelic guitar lick with the rest of the song from Sally’s house. The song says that he turns to a house where he is cooking a heroin with a spoon. Our narrator tells us that this is not for us. He prefers the natural world. He exclaimed, “Hello, we are the wife of David Kronberg.” This is followed by the song “Man Man Land” which can be heard on the line, and the album seems very familiar. Abuse and abuse of life is a prevalent show, but David Kronenberg’s wife is still there, and his ship is still on board.

It’s an ecological event, and this album has been leaked to a lot of people who are familiar with bands that are close to the band. Gay Skiffu, Felix Wells, Gary Rice, Nick Boardman, and Jack Miley all all mention on CD cover notes.

What he frequently mentions about death and many other Bohemian traditions, this album refers to the Hebrew album. However, this is exactly clean, in an interview with La Stenson at the Representative Radio Expo Tom Mane. And elsewhere in the album, we hear about Kazakhstan politics and Ukrainian mafia.

There are songs that really show the amazingness of the TIMMINI text. Hunting goes home, the lead single (read the review here) ends from start to finish. Created by the Mines and the characters are at the same level as La Reed. As a hardcore Lou Reed fan, I don’t think that’s a simple comparison.

The cruise ship (Neurology) from 2012; It may have been the first full-length album since, but the timing provided no harm. Regardless, I would say this is their best work to date. One of the most attractive features of David Kronenberg’s wife is their consistency. Although many of their peers and successors from South London are gaining more business recognition, Kevin Kronberg’s wife remains on the job by flying the anti-public flag.

The ship (Neurology) was released on 27 March and can be purchased here.

David Kronenberg’s wife has two live shows:

27th March – Paper Dressing Expo, London (DCW Album Launch-Support TBB)

2nd June – Wendell, London (The Rebel)

