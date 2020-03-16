Hi! NeuroNation Brain Training Game Player’s If you are looking to download the latest NeuroNation Mod Apk (v3.4.4) + Mod Premium Apk + All ads removed on Android, then congratulations for getting to the right page. On this page, we will know what the NeuroNation Brain Training Android Apk and its Mod Apk version will give you one click Fastest CDN drive connection for easy download NeuroNation Brain Training Android Education Apk.

The name of the game

NeuroNation

Version for Android

4.1 and higher

Category

Education

user reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars

Current version

v3.4.4

Last update

Size

Downloading

What is the specialty of NeuroNation Premium Mod Apk

NeuroNation With scientific brain training every day, you bring your brain to the tarot. Be it weak memory, lack of concentration or thinking too slowly – only 15 minutes of training can cause problems to disappear during the day and give your brain a new movement. Join the global community of over 15 million members and consider yourself a piece of science – in your pocket.

Why is brain training with neurons?

Outstanding Effect: Neuron brain training won the AOK Leonardo Award for Health for Digital Prevention sponsored by the German Federal Ministry of Health.

Various effects: Various studies have repeatedly demonstrated this: With brain training you can improve memory that can reduce stress and reduce the risk of depression, your thinking can increase speed and concentration and reduce the risk of dementia up to 48%.

Privatization: Neuronation expands your strengths and abilities and creates a personal training plan that fits your needs.

Changes and Balances: With two 250-level exercises, you get a varied and inspiring brain enrichment training.

Scientific basis: In a study of neuroanatomy at Freie University in Berlin with the Department of General Psychology, the effectiveness of neuroanatomy memory training has been demonstrated.

Detailed program analysis: With many years of experience and many millions of users, we can give you the opportunity to closely monitor your progress and interpret it correctly by our comparison group.

Fun and Motivation: Meet friends, compare your results, train for a race and explore the old brain boundaries together. And more: Already 15,000,000 members worldwide train your brain with the euro nation. Join our community to celebrate the latest generation of brain training.

Premium Neuron

27 comprehensive educational program with motivational practice

Complete customization according to your wishes, abilities and potential

Regular publication of new exercises and courses

Immediate help with comprehensive customer support and inquiries

What’s new in the latest update

Dear NeuroNation Users,

thank you for your feedback on the redesign of the app! We are currently focusing on increasing application stability and publishing the next exercise. This update should first improve the stability of the application.

We will continue to improve the app over the coming weeks and months. Tell us what you think:

(email protected)

Stay fit!

Your NeuroNation team

What the user says about NeuroNation Pro Brain Training Mod Apk

1. user-: Still some bugs but overall great app! The exercises are really good and challenging and their diversity keeps things interesting. Improvement Notes: It is still said that I have just completed the session zero, even though I was evaluated three times, that I was never evaluated, sometimes there is a small pause in the exercise that leads me to lose points for not clicking on the first dot, and I still hear the same story about Anna and her mother again and again. small things.

2. user-: Sorry, I only have to give 2 stars for this app. I thought this app would be interesting with stories and the like, but unfortunately not. The boxes in Solitaria are so small and have just appeared next to the instructions. How can I play a game if I can’t see the field correctly? Every time I finish one round, it always returns to the previous round. I thought it was necessary. Maybe it’s just me because I had a lower score than before. But not. It’s EVERY TIME.

3. user-: I really see the value in this app. I like how it solves multiple thinking skills from different angles. You have no choice but to concentrate intensively on the time you spend practicing to guide you well. Very challenging. Definitely recommended. This is a serious application that brings real benefits. Definitely one of my ten favorite apps.

Provided Mod Features Apk

Premium Apk

Premium Apk Pro Apk

Pro Apk No ads

Download NeuroNation Pro Mod Apk (Premium Mod / No Ads)

Download your game Mod

Tips for professionals -:

If you have any problems installing a game or downloading a game file, you can ask us in the comment box. We will help you as soon as possible. Thanks for downloading and continuing to visit gotechdaily.com.