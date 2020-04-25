Neutral equipment cannot be assigned to neutral states

MSNBC chairman of the home intelligence committee, Adam Schiff (D-CA), told the reception on Friday that “There can be no confidence” that the necessary medical supplies are intended for states based on a standard neutral of who has more. need

Schiff said: “(P) robatically, the strongest echo of what we were talking about during the trial was when he used to talk about how he didn’t want to return calls from rulers, he didn’t want his vice president to return calls from rulers who didn’t say good things about him, that didn’t really say things about him, that could later turn into campaign ads, as in fact.This was such a profound and disturbing echo of what he was trying to do with Ukraine.Unfortunately, you know , as we pointed out during the trial, that a man without a moral compass will never find his way, and this president is not. ”

Later, host Chris Hayes asked, “What do you think of the crucial ways of sharing life, information and equipment across the country? You can rely on what is done based on science or on a kind of neutral rules? ”

Schiff replied, “Well, you know, you really can’t do that. … You can’t trust fans to go to states or protection equipment at the base of the states they need most.”

