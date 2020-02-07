Neutrons and X-rays help scientists to study the aging process of lithium batteries

February 7 (UPI) – For the first time, scientists used neutrons and X-rays to study the effects of repeated charge and discharge cycles on electrode surfaces in lithium batteries.

The electrodes in lithium-ion batteries must have a large surface area to promote rapid charging and strong discharges. However, in order for them to fit into ever smaller electronic devices such as smartphones and wafer-thin laptops, they also have to be small. To meet these two requirements, most lithium battery electrodes are rolled into a cylinder

Because the electrodes are usually tightly wound, it is difficult to closely monitor the aging process in lithium batteries, the deformations and discontinuities that accumulate when a battery is charged and discharged.

For the new study, the scientists married a pair of tomography techniques that used both X-rays and neutrons to study deformations in aging batteries.

The researchers used X-ray tomography in the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility in Grenoble, France, to image the tiny defects that occur on the electrodes during charging cycles.

“Neutron tomography, on the other hand, made it possible to directly observe the migration of lithium ions and also to determine how the distribution of the electrolyte in the battery cell changes over time,” said Ingo Manke, tomography expert at the Helmholtz Center Berlin in Berlin Germany in a press release.

Because X-rays and neutrons are sensitive to electrons and core density, they can reveal discontinuities in the electrodes. However, it is difficult to determine the exact location of these discontinuities.

The researchers used sophisticated mathematical models to analyze the images and to virtually unwind the tightly wound cylinders of the electrodes. This method enabled the scientists to localize microscopic deformations on the electrode surfaces more precisely.

“The algorithm was originally intended for the virtual rolling of papyrus rolls,” said Manke. “But it can also be used to find out exactly what happens with compact, tightly wound batteries.”

Scientists described their new imaging techniques in a new article published on Friday in the journal Nature Communications.

“Virtual electrode roll techniques provide deeper insight into the electrode layers and are used to detect minor fluctuations that are difficult to observe with traditional three-dimensional rendering tools,” scientists write in their article.

By unwinding, the scientists could see differences between the effects of the charge cycle on different areas of the electrodes. The inner windings, for example, showed electrochemical activity that was significantly different from the electrochemical patterns observed in the outer windings.

“The process we developed offers us a unique tool for looking into a battery during operation and analyzing where and why power losses occur,” said Manke. “This enables us to develop specific strategies to improve the design of wound batteries.”