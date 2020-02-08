Nevada abandons ship for use of similar techniques after disaster in Canada, Iowa

And who do I blame? On Tuesday, the Nevada Democrats abandoned the ship for its plans to use technology similar to that of Iowa for lesser-than-three-week early-stage baddies.

However, after seeing the technological chaos the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) suffered during his team from his bad decision to use his reporting application, Nevada ensures that the same will not happen on his watch.

“We will not use the same app or vendor used in a kayak in Iowa,” Nevada State Democratic Party Chairman William McCordy II said in a statement Tuesday.

“We had already developed a series of backups and redundant reporting systems and are currently evaluating the best way forward.” Molly Forgey, a party spokeswoman, added that the party would not use the original application developed by the original vendor, Shadow.

McCurdy II stressed that the party “can say with certainty that what happened on the night of the Iowa kayak will not happen in Nevada.”

But it’s not just McCurdy II that emphasizes this concept. Former US Senator Harry Reid, who is credited with building the Democratic Party of Nevada, believes with “100% confidence that what happened in Iowa will not happen in Nevada”.

“I see this as an opportunity to learn. We have time,” said Donna West, Clark County’s current chair in Nevada, postponing further questions about the process at the state party.

But just for shit and gigs, what was the technology that the Nevada Democrats would use, but for lack of foresight with the development of the app?

For one, plans had been announced to use two applications: one to collect the results, as Iowa did, and a second application to be pre-loaded on tablets so that voters could use their seats to vote electronically. the duration of the four days of early voting.

Imagination.

But take this. According to the party spending reports submitted to the Federal Election Commission, do you know that the big regulator that imposes financial laws on the campaign in relation to the US federal election?

The Democratic Party of Nevada reportedly paid Shadow Inc. $ 58,000 for technology services in August. In addition, the party’s fundraising reports also reflect payments of about $ 50,000 in October and December.

In times of crisis, there are powerful lessons to be learned

Catastrophes aside, this is a huge breakthrough for future campaigns. Why;

We are finally seeing what our country’s leaders, red and blue, are supposed to be, recognizing the importance of technology in 2020 and how it can really help improve day-to-day life. Just ask New Hampshire and South Carolina, both of which choose to hold the championships instead of the rubber and deeply support what they believe to be “well-tested” systems.

This must be fixed.

At the end of the day, Iowa’s technological rollout is expected to force other states to get on board if they want to remain relevant or at a level of competition for the future.

Interestingly, the party has not ruled out the possibility of using another application to record its results. But no other details have been released.

And unlike Iowa, Nevada takes the time and due diligence:

“We have developed a reporting application to streamline the campaign process and provide our volunteers with additional support to manage their crabs as effectively as possible,” said Shelby Wiltz, director of the Nevada Democrata in a statement to The Associated. Press.

“We have gone through many rounds of testing and continue to work with a team of security experts with different backgrounds to ensure the integrity of our process.”

When party officials in Iowa did not allow room chairs to carefully download the new mobile app shortly before the capillaries, Nevada encouraged room chairs to discontinue this application for the last month, eventually reducing what would be technological indifference during the game.