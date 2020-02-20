[nevada-bans-wilder,-fury-faceoff-soon-after-weigh-in]



FILE Photo: Boxing – Deontay Wilder & Tyson Fury Push Meeting – The Grand Back garden Arena at MGM Grand, Las Vegas, United States – February 19, 2020 Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury go head to head throughout the press conference REUTERS/Steve Marcus

February 20, 2020

(Reuters) – Heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, who will clash in a highly-expected rematch on Saturday, won’t be ready to faceoff just after Friday’s weigh-in, a Major Rank Boxing official said.

The Nevada Condition Athletic Commission will not make it possible for the fighters to stand toe-to-toe as is customary following a weigh-in, Best Rank media relations director Evan Korn said on Thursday.

“The Commission needs to guarantee the fight goes off without the need of a hitch,” he mentioned.

The news arrives 1 working day immediately after the two undefeated fighters shoved each individual other on stage at the outset of a news meeting at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, the place the struggle will be held.

Just after exchanging shoves, the two shouted insults in every other’s faces at a news meeting that experienced a extra hostile tone than prior ones leading up to the fight.

As the celebration was winding down, it was declared they would not faceoff all over again for photographs.

Britain’s lineal heavyweight winner Fury (29–one, 20 KOs) will bid to choose the WBC heavyweight belt from American Wilder (42–one, 41 KOs).

The combat is a rematch of their December 2018 battle, which finished in a controversial break up-conclusion attract.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll modifying by Ken Ferris)