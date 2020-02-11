Nevada Dem Caucus will use paper ballots to vote early after dropping the app

The Nevada Democratic Party (NDP) will use paper ballots to vote early in its caucuses after the Iowa Democrats’ attempt to use a specialized caucus data collection application crashed and burned out last week.

According to a memo released Tuesday by the Nevada Independent, the first voter will connect using Google Forms on an iPad (and a paper voter card as a backup) at a polling site in his county, and then fill out a paper ballot that will be analyzed at the end of each day to be counted with the results of their constituency caucus on February 22.

The Google form will have a URL which will be protected by “a series of security mechanisms”, in the words of the Independent, to prevent hacking.

NDP President William McCurdy II already promised last week that the party would not use the same glitchy app, created by Shadow Inc., on caucus day as that used by Iowa.

“NV Dems can confidently say that what happened in the Iowa caucus last night will not happen in Nevada on February 22,” said McCurdy in a statement.

The four-day advance polling period in Nevada begins this Saturday and ends on February 18.