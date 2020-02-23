[nevada-democratic-caucus-2020]

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) —

Election Results Nevada Democratic Caucus First Alignment (Clark County) 1% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING Bernie Sanders (D) 308 46% Joe Biden (D) 203 30% Tom Steyer (D) 75 11% Elizabeth Warren (D) 45 7% Pete Buttigieg (D) 29 4% Uncommitted 7 1% Amy Klobuchar (D) 5 1% Andrew Yang (D) 3 0% Michael Bennet (D) 1 0% John Delaney (D) 0 0% Tulsi Gabbard (D) 0 0% Deval Patrick (D) 0 0% Nevada Democratic Caucus Final Alignment (Clark County) 1% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING Bernie Sanders (D) 105 51% Joe Biden (D) 74 36% Tom Steyer (D) 24 12% Uncommitted 2 1% Michael Bennet (D) 0 0% Pete Buttigieg (D) 0 0% John Delaney (D) 0 0% Tulsi Gabbard (D) 0 0% Amy Klobuchar (D) 0 0% Deval Patrick (D) 0 0% Elizabeth Warren (D) 0 0% Andrew Yang (D) 0 0% Nevada Democratic Caucus Delegates (Clark County) 1% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING Bernie Sanders (D) 44 51% Joe Biden (D) 31 36% Tom Steyer (D) 10 11% Uncommitted 2 2% Michael Bennet (D) 0 0% Pete Buttigieg (D) 0 0% John Delaney (D) 0 0% Tulsi Gabbard (D) 0 0% Amy Klobuchar (D) 0 0% Deval Patrick (D) 0 0% Elizabeth Warren (D) 0 0% Andrew Yang (D) 0 0% Nevada Democratic Caucus First Alignment – Statewide 1% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING Bernie Sanders (D) 553 44% Joe Biden (D) 270 22% Tom Steyer (D) 152 12% Elizabeth Warren (D) 116 9% Pete Buttigieg (D) 83 7% Amy Klobuchar (D) 58 5% Uncommitted 12 1% Andrew Yang (D) 7 1% Michael Bennet (D) 1 0% Tulsi Gabbard (D) 1 0% John Delaney (D) 0 0% Deval Patrick (D) 0 0% Nevada Democratic Caucus Final Alignment – Statewide 1% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING Bernie Sanders (D) 170 57% Joe Biden (D) 74 25% Tom Steyer (D) 24 8% Elizabeth Warren (D) 22 7% Amy Klobuchar (D) 5 2% Uncommitted 2 1% Michael Bennet (D) 0 0% Pete Buttigieg (D) 0 0% John Delaney (D) 0 0% Tulsi Gabbard (D) 0 0% Deval Patrick (D) 0 0% Andrew Yang (D) 0 0% Nevada Democratic Caucus Delegates – Statewide 1% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING Bernie Sanders (D) 46 49% Joe Biden (D) 31 33% Tom Steyer (D) 10 11% Amy Klobuchar (D) 2 2% Elizabeth Warren (D) 2 2% Uncommitted 2 2% Michael Bennet (D) 0 0% Pete Buttigieg (D) 0 0% John Delaney (D) 0 0% Tulsi Gabbard (D) 0 0% Deval Patrick (D) 0 0% Andrew Yang (D) 0 0%

Understanding the Nevada Caucus

Nearly 75,000 Nevadans turned out to participate during four

days of early voting days ago. In 2016,

the Nevada Caucus netted 84,000 voters with a trend to surpass this

figure.

After the problems that surfaced in the Iowa Caucus, when an app used to calculate results failed, the Nevada State Democratic Party detailed on Friday how it would report the caucus results and ensured the public, the state party was taking action to avoid the issues that were seen in Iowa following the faulty app. To view the result counting process, click here.

For a complete guide of how the Nevada Caucus process works, watch here.

The 8 News Now/Emerson College Poll

A day after the candidates debated face to face in the Democrat Debate hosted by NBC News/MSNBC, a poll released by 8 News Now and Emerson College revealed that Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was the front-runner in Nevada with a strong double-digit lead.

8 News Now/Emerson College Poll 2020

After the Nevada Caucus, candidates will square off at the CBS News South Carolina Democratic Debate which will be held at the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in Charleston, South Carolina, beginning at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25.

