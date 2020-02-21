[Nevada Democratic Caucus: officers hope to avoid the repetition of Iowa | Information]

%MINIFYHTML40f60b6dfa0484e2c9ccf01685097bc011%

%MINIFYHTML40f60b6dfa0484e2c9ccf01685097bc012%

The following phase of the US presidential election procedure comes on Saturday, when voters in Nevada elect their favored Democrat to oppose President Donald Trump.

The Nevada committees adhere to what is viewed as a disastrous failure in the Iowa committees previously this month.

%MINIFYHTML40f60b6dfa0484e2c9ccf01685097bc013% %MINIFYHTML40f60b6dfa0484e2c9ccf01685097bc014%

Nevadans are eager to prevent all those faults.

%MINIFYHTML40f60b6dfa0484e2c9ccf01685097bc015%

%MINIFYHTML40f60b6dfa0484e2c9ccf01685097bc016%

Rob Reynolds of Al Jazeera experiences from Las Vegas.