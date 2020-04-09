Nevada Man Arrested for Stealing Masks, Get Mug Shot on Mask

A Nevada man is facing a federal charge for allegedly swiping hundreds of mask surgeries out of a VA hospital – so the choice of wardrobe must be questioned for in his mug shot.

Peter Lucas, a 35-year-old ex-Marine, was arrested at his home and appeared in court Wednesday for allegedly stealing a mask at the Ioannis A. Lougaris VA Medical Center in Reno.

Luke is accused of stealing at least 4 boxes of surgical masks from cargo supplies – with 50 masks each – by hiding them under his jacket before leaving the hospital. He was hit with one count of burglary of health care property.

According to legal documents … surveillance cameras caught Luke in action last month between March 19 and March 23.

United States Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich states … “We do not allow theft of personal protective equipment that is inaccessible, endangering the safety of doctors, nurses, and other health professionals who protect our communities.”

Lucas admitted to police that he had taken the boxes, but admitted he did so to distribute to the homeless. He faces up to a year in prison and a fine of $ 100,000 if convicted.