New AC / DC album comes in “February or March”, claims Australian broadcaster

Australian broadcaster Eddie McGuire claims that AC / DC will release their new studio album in the coming weeks – with a tour by the end of 2020.

McGuire commented on the Triple M Hot Breakfast show in Melbourne and said, “There has been speculation, but my email is that a new album will be released by AC / DC in February or March of this year, but also that AC / DC on tour through Australia in October or November 2020.

“And after a lot of work and a lot of technical research, they were able to get a hearing aid for Brian Johnson, who will be at the front. And even drummer Phil Rudd may be back in the group, or play percussion or drums with guitarist Angus Young, so that they have three of, well, not the originals, but three of the old-timers, if you want, behind them.

“They’ve had a few changes during the trip, but Angus in front, Brian Johnson led singing, and maybe Phil Rudd, after his problems he had recently.”

No official word from the AC / DC camp is known about their future plans, although former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider said in December that a new AC / DC album was coming and would contain songs recorded by the late Malcolm Young with “all four surviving members”

The news of an AC / DC reunion began in August 2018, when Johnson and Rudd were spotted outside the Warehouse Studios in Vancouver, where the band recorded several albums in the past.

They were then photographed with Mike Fraser in the long-term at the same location, with Fraser later confirming that the band was back in the studio to “do something.”

In April 2019, American radio presenter Eddie Trunk said: “I have sources that have told me that they are definitely going to tour with Brian again. All of that has not been confirmed in their camp, but I had it from a number of reliable sources.

“I think it’s pretty much a foregone conclusion that AC / DC will release at least some sort of record and it will be a sort of tribute to Malcolm Young, just as Back In Black was a tribute to Bon Scott.

“So I have no doubt about that, and I’m pretty sure they’re probably going to do shows too, but I think it’s just about right now when they announce it.”

Since his withdrawal from AC / DC, Johnson has played live with Muse, Paul Rodgers and Mick Fleetwood.