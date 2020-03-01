[new-addington-mccoll’s-destroyed-after-intruders-crash-automobile-into-it-throughout-ram-raid]

We will use your electronic mail deal with only for sending you newsletters. Please see ourPrivateness Seefor aspects of your info security rights Invalid E-mail

A shopfront of a McColl’s in Croydon has been destroyed immediately after intruders rammed a car or truck into it for the duration of a raid.

The shop, on Milne Park East in New Addington, was ransacked by thieves at around 3.30am this morning (Sunday, March one).

It appears they drove a car via the shopfront, ransacked the store and then created their getaway.

So significantly no arrests have been built but police are looking for the suspects.

A witness who lives reverse the store advised MyLondon: “I read a huge bang so I bought up and could see it all from my bed room window.

“They drove by the store and all jumped out, operating backwards and forwards to the motor vehicle with the bits from the shop and then drove off.”





Police at the scene in the modest hours of March 1



A spokesperson for the Metroplitan Law enforcement mentioned: “Law enforcement are investigating a ram raid in New Addington.

“Officers have been identified as to McColl’s on Milne Park East at 3.35am on Sunday, March one soon after a car was applied to obtain access to the shop.

“The suspect/s stole a variety of merchandise just before driving away from the scene.

“No arrests enquiries proceed.”

