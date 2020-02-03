New Affordable and Supportive Housing Unveiled in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, California (KABC) – Co-developers National Community Renaissance and Linc Housing have been joined by the mayor of Inglewood and other partners for the inauguration of what will be the Fairview Heights apartments, new affordable and serviced housing support for Inglewood.

“This project is not only a beautiful design, it is in front of a transit area and it reinforces that it is a destination not only for sport, not only for retail, but a destination for let people have a better life, “said Inglewood Mayor James Butts Jr. told me.

The Fairview Heights Apartments will bring 101 two- and three-bedroom homes to Inglewood, including 50 units for people who have experienced homelessness, 50 units for households earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area’s median income and one unit for management.

Inglewood resident Mari Morales Rodriguez also attended the inauguration and thinks it will be a good way to combat the increase in the number of homeless people.

“It’s such a big thing that happens to Inglewood … It’s important because, like, a lot of homeless people are going to have the opportunity to live in this building,” said Morales Rodriguez.

The development is expected to be completed by the end of 2021, but Linc Housing CEO Becky Clark said it was not where they wanted to end it. This development is just the beginning.

“We want to build these 100 units and then we want to do more,” said Clark. “We want to bring retail into the community, we want to provide services, we want to be part of the fabric of the community. It’s not just about housing. ”

The 1.44 acre site, located at 923 E. Redondo Blvd. in Inglewood, belongs to the county of Los Angeles.

