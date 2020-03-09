New application and website to showcase the best of music and the arts in Wales

The new digital platform that will showcase the best of music and the arts in Wales, should appear at the end of this year.

AM service will allow users to view visual art, concerts, blogs, movies, and music videos.

It will begin with a live film “Be clean, be vigilant”, which will receive its online premiere on the service after its debut in theaters last year.

Available to users as a free mobile application, or through a browser, a joint collaboration between a team of Cardiff Tramshed Tech and Welsh music Pyst service.

According to the BBC, she has also received support from the University of Bangor, University of Wales Trinity Saint David and Valiystva government.

“The ambition is to AM was somewhere where you check every day, to get an idea of ​​the creative result of the whole country”, – said the BBC BBC head Pyst Alun Llyuid.

“We wanted to create the inclusion of democratic community, open to all, especially the young.”

He added: “If you’re 16-year-old man in any part of Wales, you are likely to broadcast Welsh bands such as Tri Hŵr Doeth, or My Name is Ian on Spotify and hours every day watching YouTube and Netflix.

“AM offers an opportunity where all this content can exist, create a new audience, and it’s interesting.”

The new service will start with 75 channels in five different areas: listen, look, expression, festivals and concerts.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Lord Elis-Thomas said: “We have always been a nation of storytellers.

“Today, the technology may change, but the purpose is the same: to use our creative skills to communicate with people, share ideas, entertain and inform – AM will demonstrate the creative talent of Wales, and we are pleased to support its development.”