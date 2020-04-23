New Application Update from Zoom Combats ‘Zoombombing’ and Improves Encryption

The Zoom video conferencing application is set to receive additional security updates designed to increase “resistance to interference.”

The software, which experienced a surge in use during the COVID-19 pandemic when users began working, studying, and socializing from home, drew criticism for security and privacy bugs, including meetings that were vulnerable to piracy, a process called “Zoombombing.”

Now, the team behind the application says the new version will add support for better encryption and give the host the ability to report on other users through special security icons.

The meeting password is now the default and the administrator will also have the option to define password complexity, such as length and special character requirements. A series of security features, which were previously spread in the meeting menu, are now grouped together in a special area.

“The host can ask all participants to register for the meeting, where they enter their first name, last name, email address and other information, which can then be confirmed by the host. The host can also use a security icon to disable the ability for participants to change their names themselves, “the company said in a blog post.

Zoom says “report user” and encryption will be supported in Zoom 5.0, which is released in a week. To get updates, visit zoom.com/download or follow the steps in the client.

The change came as part of a 90-day security plan put in place after Zoom CEO Eric Yuan acknowledged that the application “failed to meet community privacy and security expectations.”

In March, Zoom said it was used by around 200 million participants of the daily meeting, both free and paid. That is up from around 10 million participants in the daily meeting in December 2019.

The entry of new users brought a new set of problems to the software, which had previously been focused on the company’s audience. The FBI warns that public gatherings are being disrupted in the US, hijacked in real time to show pornography, hateful images or threatening language.

Governments and businesses, including Google, NASA and SpaceX, urged their employees to avoid applications as a result of increasing security problems, and Zoom acknowledged that the call was vulnerable. In the U.S., police recently arrested a teenager who allegedly targeted a teacher meeting.

The Intercept reports that Zoom video and audio meetings are actually not supported by end-to-end encryption, despite claims previously made in their own security policies. The BBC reported today that several meetings this week were hijacked to show footage of child abuse, with Zoom telling news outlets that he was investigating the incident. The police also examined the cases.

Zoom executives said the new version of the application was one step towards better protecting the user base, and confirmed that the public meeting ID, which was used to join the call, had been made less visible.

“From our network to the features we set for our user experience, everything is done through close supervision,” said Oded Gal, chief product officer (CPO) of Zoom. “On the back, GES 256-bit GCM encryption will raise the bar to secure our user data on the way. At the front end, I’m most excited about the Security icon in the meeting menu bar.

“This takes our security features, existing and new, and puts them first and foremost for our meeting hosts. With millions of new users, this will ensure they have instant access to important security controls in their meetings.” And speaking of security, CEO Yuan promised: “This is just the beginning.”

In this photo illustration, the Zoom Video Communications Inc. website is seen on April 4, 2020 in Katwijk, The Netherlands.

Yuriko Nakao / Getty