New arrest for prostitution suspect filmed against Fresno police officer

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – A woman filmed fighting a Fresno policeman is back in prison two weeks after the violent incident.

“The defendant, in this case, is lucky that she was not shot,” says lawyer Tony Capozzi. “I think it would have been a complete justification for the police officer to defend himself here.”

Dontrea Castro did not resist when his background led to a second court arrest on Thursday.

She is ready to file a complaint against her.

“At this time, Your Honor, we would like to plead not guilty regarding the complaint,” said public defender Roy Park.

The 22-year-old woman was charged with prostitution and resistance with force when a Fresno police officer attempted to arrest her on January 7.

Investigators use cell phone video as evidence, and Capozzi says it’s overwhelming.

“Really, based on the video itself, it would be very difficult to find a defense like this,” he said. “Again, the accused, in this case, is lucky that she was not injured, luckily she is still alive.”

The officer fired a warning shot near Castro and called for help to subdue the suspect and have her imprisoned.

Castro posted a $ 50,000 bond soon after his arrest, but due to his criminal history, the bond should have been even higher.

She was previously convicted in 2015, when she was 18, of assault with a lethal weapon, and prosecutors argued that among the evidence, she still posed a danger to the community.

“The accused has already gone on strike … two breaches of probation – one in 2016, one in 2019 – and in addition, there is also an ongoing crime case (also for prostitution),” said Alison Wilson .

The judge agreed, increased Castro’s bail, and had the deputy sheriff arrested.

While Castro’s criminal history has sent her back to prison, Capozzi says it will have no bearing on her guilt or innocence.

“But when the time comes for sentencing, if she is actually sentenced, it will be an important factor in this case – the fact that she has already been sentenced for prostitution, assault and now this assault,” he said. -he declares.

She is scheduled to return to court next week.

According to Fresno police, by then the officer she attacked will be back to work after spending time in a hospital and then going home.

