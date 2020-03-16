New asylum seekers is not going to be admitted to refugee centres simply because of coronavirus

New refugees arriving in the Netherlands will not be admitted to official household centres from Monday due to the fact of the coronavirus danger, the justice ministry said.

The goal is to retain factors of get in touch with to a minimal, justice minister Ferd Grapperhaus reported in a briefing to parliament.

‘We do not know wherever the foreigners now reaching the Netherlands have been in advance of their arrival,’ Grapperhaus explained. ‘So from March 16, all contacts are becoming saved to a minimal.There will be no identification course of action and registration and interviews by immigration officers will not choose put.’

Previous calendar year some 450 men and women a 7 days used for refugee position in the Netherlands, whilst all-around 25% of scenarios are regarded ‘no hopers’ because they came from a protected third nation.

The minister did not say what should take place to persons who report to refugee centres or border police to assert asylum.‘Further particulars are now remaining labored out,’ the minister claimed.

The ministry has also decided to delay all but crucial courtroom cases though the coronavirus epidemic will take keep.

