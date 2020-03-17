New asylum seekers will be place up in tents, justice ministry officers say

There will be crisis lodging for asylum seekers arriving in the Netherlands after all but the Ter Apel reception centre in Groningen will continue to be closed to new arrivals, justice ministry officials say.

On Sunday, the ministry stated that new refugees arriving in the Netherlands will not be admitted to official household centres from Monday because of the coronavirus menace.

The purpose is to continue to keep points of get in touch with to a minimum amount, justice minister Ferd Grapperhaus explained in a briefing to parliament.

But now officers say there will be unexpected emergency housing – probable to be tents and marquees – to make absolutely sure that households with kids do not stop up on the streets.

Junior justice minister Ankie Broekers-Knol said she predicted figures would be constrained for the reason that refugee numbers have been going down.

‘This is an really unconventional situation and the whole country is possessing to offer with severe steps,’ Broekers-Knol claimed. ‘Fast and unconventional strategies is portion of this.’

The area of the unexpected emergency lodging, which will not slide less than the COA refugee settlement company, has not yet been built general public.

Final week, some 400 refugees, such as spouse and children users in the Netherlands underneath reunification strategies, were put on the formal registry, according to justice ministry figures.

