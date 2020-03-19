New Band Named Bandage To Debut Under Apink And VICTON’s Company

Participate in M Entertainment will be launching a new band!

On March 19, the agency introduced that they will be debuting a band composed of four musicians who met through the JTBC show “Super Band.” Perform M trainee Lim Hyeong Bin competed on the clearly show, and the company has now signed exclusive contracts with 3 of his fellow contestants: Lee Chan Sol, Kang Kyoung Yoon, and Shin Hyun Bin.

Lim Hyeong Bin, Lee Chan Sol, and Kang Kyoung Yoon competed on the show with the team People on the Bridge, and they’ve now recruited Shin Hyun Bin as their guitarist.

The quartet will be debuting as a band underneath the title Bandage. Play M Entertainment will deal with the planning, generating, and promoting for the team while their administration will be taken treatment of by Enter Household.

The group’s name brings together the words and phrases “Band” and “Windage” (this means the impact of the wind), and “Bandage” is therefore said to categorical their purpose to be an influential band. They are explained as a “British rock band” that will put out songs in genres like digital rock, pop metallic, and contemporary rock.

In addition to showing up on “Super Band,” Lee Chan Sol has demonstrated his expertise as a result of getting portion in generating OSTs for OCN’s “Everyone’s Lies” and JTBC’s “Itaewon Course.” Bandage has also been bundled on the lineup for the festival Greenplugged Seoul 2020, which also involves massive names like Nell, Zico, DickPucks, and Stella Jang.

Engage in M Amusement said, “These four musicians with superb expertise have occur jointly with ideas to take on many music jobs this kind of as releasing albums and accomplishing, so please look ahead to them and display assist.”

Engage in M Entertainment is also household to artists Apink, VICTON, Huh Gak, and Lim Jimin.

Verify out images of Bandage beneath!

Source (1)

How does this post make you really feel?