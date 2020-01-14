New Bill to Change the Classification of Independent Contractors in California

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – A new California law that classifies millions of independent contractors as workers who want to offer more benefits to workers but are undergoing a new review.

“Uber and Lyft took advantage of their drivers,” said John Garamendi, D-California.

In its original form, AB guaranteed a right to overtime pay, health benefits and the right to form a union, to over 5 million workers, from passengers to home health workers and caretakers.

Congressman John Garamendi says many independent contractors in California have a hard time making ends meet.

“You have no control over your hours. A forty-hour working week has passed. Pay overtime, away. Advantages, gone. The gig economy – you may be able to survive, but it is, “said Garamendi.

Since the original bill was passed, dozens of industries have successfully tried to get rid of it.

Just last week, a federal judge ruled that truck drivers, the largest group affected, are NOT subject to the law.

“A policy that requires all of these different groups of workers to sue their own government to continue working in the state they live in is not a good policy,” said Rachel Greszler.

Rachel Greszler of the Heritage Foundation says the gig economy law ultimately gives workers less freedom by making them employees of companies like Uber or Lyft.

“This is an election-based model that allows people to use the platform when they want to. The problem is not protecting workers, but taking jobs away, ”said Greszler.

She says this is a warning story for other states that want to follow the California model.