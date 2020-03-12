New Biography Claims Natalie Wood Was Murdered

Suzanne Finstad promises Natalie Wood was murdered in a rereleased biography of the actress.

There is been speculation for a long time about what particularly brought on Natalie Wooden to drop overboard from the yacht she shared with her husband Robert Wagner and drown in 1981, and in 2011 the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Section formally reopened the investigation into her loss of life. Now, biographer Suzanne Finstad has new data she thinks proves that Wooden was murdered by Wagner.

“Of all Natalie Wood’s tricks that I held in 2001, that mystery was the reason for my urgency: I experienced come to recognize the unimaginably horrible reason that she experienced drowned, and I essential to make general public the darkish and twisted info of her drowning and its aftermath,” Finstad wrote in an excerpt from her book Natalie Wooden posted to Self-importance Good. “I had uncovered the information working with the sheriff’s murder guide, put them alongside one another, and strung them in a row like lights on a Xmas tree, revealing the whole horror of that unusual, doomed night time. It would not improve the outcome of Natalie Wood’s drowning, but it would be obvious, following Natasha, that she did not bring about her own loss of life because she was drunk from wine and Champagne, as the coroner, Thomas Noguchi, mentioned. Persons would arrive to see, as I had, that Natalie Wood’s drowning was not an accident.”

Finstad cited 3 new witnesses: a private resource who claims to have listened to from Christopher Walken, who was also on the boat at the time of Wood’s death, that Wagner pushed Wooden a photographer who took photographs of Wood’s body for the coroner’s workplace and recognized she had a head wound and Dr. Michael Franco, who was an intern at the coroner’s place of work at the time of Wood’s death and observed some suspicious bruising on her entire body.

“I remember the striations ended up in the opposite direction of somebody making an attempt to get onto a boat,” Franco mentioned. “It was pretty much like anyone becoming pushed off. And due to the fact of the major quantity of the bruising in the reduce anterior thighs and shins, that is what caught my consideration. She would have experienced to have been pushed forcefully off, or there was a drive that was pulling her off, or anything. The volume of apparent bruising to the thigh shouldn’t have been there.”

You can study the total excerpt from Finstad’s book here.

