New Black Widow Promo Visuals & Film Shots

Just before Black Widow was dropped from its launch date, Trends Global debuted new promo posters for the ultimate Scarlett Johansson outing, which can be seen in the gallery down below, although Empire has debuted exceptional new images from the Marvel Cinematic Universe installment!

Scarlett Johansson returns as Natasha Romanoff, a spy and assassin who grew up getting properly trained by the KGB in advance of breaking from their grasp and starting to be an agent of Shield and an Avenger. The film is envisioned to be established right after the events of Captain The usa: Civil War, but prior to Avengers: Infinity War.

Black Widow will also attribute a star-studded cast including Golden Globe nominee David Harbour (Stranger Factors, Hellboy) as Alexei aka The Purple Guardian, Florence Pugh (Preventing with My Relatives) as Yelena Belova, Academy Award-profitable actress Rachel Weisz (The Favorite) as Melina and O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale) as Mason.

The motion picture is being directed by Cate Shortland (Lore) from a script written by Jac Schaeffer (The Hustle) and was earlier scheduled to open in theaters on May 1.