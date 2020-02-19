[new-boy-team-as-well-from-survival-show-“world-klass”-announces-debut-aspects]

The “World Klass” boy group As well will quickly be building their debut!

On February 20, Also (which stands for 10 Oriented Orchestra) released an introduction film and announced that they will debut on March 18.

The new 10-member team is composed of contestants from the 2019 Mnet survival demonstrate “World Klass,” which aimed to sort a worldwide idol group. The winners have been declared by means of the finale in December, with a improve to its lineup shared later on. The members include J.You, Chan, Woong Gi, Kyung Ho, Dong Geon, Min Su, Chi Hoon, Jerome, Ji Su, and Jae Yun.