New B&Q store to open at Wimbledon

A new B&Q store is slated to open in South Wimbledon later this month.

The new store is located on the former site of the Staples office supply store on the Nelson Industrial Estate, off Melbourne Road.

It will be a 13,000 square foot B&Q convenience store.

It is scheduled to open on January 31 and will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, until 7 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The plans received no public objection and received the green light from the Merton Council on December 19.

Since the warehouse was previously a store, B&Q only had to ask the council for advertising consent for four new signs.

The conditions of the building permit include that no advertising can be used where it could endanger the drivers and that the lighting of the panels cannot exceed a certain limit.

Store manager Greg Gluchy said, “We look forward to welcoming local residents to the store and helping them get started and complete their home improvement projects.

“The store is compact, fresh and modern, allowing customers to access all of our products through our in-store ranges and the next-day click and collect service.”

