New cabinet announced in Lebanon affected by the crisis, but protests continue

At the end of Tuesday, a new cabinet was announced in crisis-stricken Lebanon, which broke through a deadlock of months amid massive protests against the country’s ruling elite and a crippling financial crisis, but demonstrations and violence continued.

Hassan Diab, a 60-year-old former professor at the American University of Beirut, announced a cabinet of 20 members – mostly specialists supported by the Shia Hizbollah group and related political parties.

The new government, which comes three months after the resignation of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, was rejected by protesters calling for far-reaching reforms and a government consisting of independent technocrats who can tackle the country’s economic and financial crisis, the worst since the Civil War 1975-90.

Even before the cabinet was announced, thousands of people flocked to the streets and closed major roads in the capital Beirut and other parts of the country in protest. The protesters complained that political groups were still involved in naming the new ministers, even if they are specialists and academics. Later a group of protesters in the neighborhood of Parliament threw stones, stoppers, and sticks at security forces, who responded with tear gas and pepper spray.

“We want a government of experts … who are they kidding?” said a demonstrator, Fadi Zakour. “We have been protesting for 90 days and we are not happy to close roads,” he added.

Diab greeted the demonstrators on the street and vowed to “work to meet your requirements.” In a speech about the country following the announcement of the government, he added that his cabinet is the first government in the history of Lebanon that consists entirely of technocrats. He insisted that the 20 ministers be specialists who have no political loyalty and are not parties.

Diab appealed to the citizens to help the government implement a “rescue program” and said that this cabinet has the “capacities and qualifications, will and commitment” to implement it.

“It’s time to get to work,” Diab said.

Academics, women among new ministers

For three months, the leaderless protests have called for a government consisting of specialists who can work on tackling the economic crisis. The protests have recently become violent, with around 500 people injured in clashes between demonstrators and security forces during the weekend.

Although the government announced Tuesday technically consists of specialists, the ministers were appointed by political parties in a process of horse trading and bickering with little regard for the demands of demonstrators for a transparent process and independent candidates.

Yet among the ministers mentioned were experienced academics and six women, including the minister of defense and deputy prime minister. The number is a record for Lebanon, with women who now hold more than a quarter of government positions, including those of defense, justice, labor, youth and sport and the displaced.

“The independence of the judiciary will be one of our top priorities and I will make every effort to go this way,” Justice Minister Marie-Claude Najm told local LBC TV.

Analysts said that the new government, politically in line with the Iran-supported Hezbollah group, would probably have difficulty gathering the international and regional support needed to prevent economic collapse.

“The cabinet contains quite a few capable technocrats, but it has no political independence to talk about,” wrote Paul Salem, president of the Middle East Institute.

“This government is likely to be short-lived, lead to a steep fall in the economy, a dangerous outburst of state security relations and growing social and political unrest in the country,” he predicted.

The heads of the most important ministries include career diplomat Naseef Hitti for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Economist Ghazi Wazni was named Minister of Finance and former army Gen. Mohammed Fahmi was called Minister of the Interior. Zeina Akar was appointed Minister of Defense and Deputy Prime Minister.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab, in the middle, arrives for a press conference in the presidential palace east of Beirut after his new government was announced Tuesday. He said the cabinet would start working on Wednesday. (Bilal Hussein / The Associated Press)

Cabinet to hold first meeting on Wednesday

Lebanon has no government since Hariri resigned on October 29, two weeks in the unprecedented national protest movement.

Diab rejected allegations that he was a government consisting of one political camp consisting of Hezbollah and his allies, insisting that it was the government of all of Lebanon. He also said that it was normal to consult political parties about the names of the ministers, because they are ultimately the ones who decide on the trust required for the cabinet.

Diab said his first visit as prime minister will be to the Arab region, particularly the Gulf Arab countries – a nod to Saudi Arabia, which was the main support of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri. Support for oil-rich Gulf countries is desperately needed in Lebanon, which has one of the highest debt ratios in the world.

He said the government would start work immediately and hold its first meeting on Wednesday.

Panic and anger have grabbed the public when the Lebanese pound, linked to the dollar for more than two decades, fell in value. It has fallen by more than 60 percent in the black market in recent weeks. The economy has not seen any growth and currency flows have dried up in the country that already has a lot of debt and relies on imports for most basic goods.

Shortly before the Cabinet was announced Tuesday evening, the syndicate of money changers in Lebanon issued a statement that it had agreed to set the exchange rate at a maximum of 2,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar after it reached £ 2500 to the dollar last week. The official price is still at 1,507 against the dollar.