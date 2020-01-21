New calls to cancel Australian fireworks out of respect

Calls to cancel fireworks for Australia Day in Adelaide out of respect for the victims of the South Australian bushfire have increased.

A heated debate among Council members on the subject is expected to take place this week during the Council meeting scheduled for Thursday.

There are new calls to cancel Adelaide’s fireworks on Australia Day to honor the state’s bushfire victims.

Adelaide councilor Anne Moran is asked to argue with the deputy mayor Arman Abrahimzahdeh, who is both on the board of the Australia Day Council.

The city council also recently confirmed that this Sunday evening it will advance the traditional fireworks in Elder Park.

The decision was made when several organizers in other states, including Victoria and Canberra, canceled their fireworks after the devastating bushfire crisis.

Although the event is only a few days away, city councilor Moran says it is not too late to cancel.

South Australia was devastated by bush fires that pierced Adelaide Hills and Kangaroo Island. (Twitter)

“It is disrespectful to people who are still fighting fire and who are still stuck in their trauma. The last thing we should do is celebrate with fire,” she said.

The Australia Day Council says its celebrations will honor bushfire victims and volunteers, and the Red Cross is collecting donations for the Bushfire Relief Fund.

On New Year’s Eve, the fireworks over the Torrens River lit a fire under a pedestrian bridge, raising concerns about the safety of such events in dangerous fire conditions.