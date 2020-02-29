New ‘cannabis amnesty’ packing containers — they’re now environmentally friendly, and extra secure — installed at Chicago airports

Regulation-abiding travelers willing to ditch their weed just before boarding a airplane from Chicago now have a safer way to do it.

Earlier this 7 days, the city rolled out new, lasting “cannabis amnesty boxes” at the end of stability checkpoints at O’Hare and Midway airports, in accordance to Chicago law enforcement spokeswoman Maggie Huynh.

The new weed bins are painted eco-friendly and have a far more protected, mailbox-like loading compartment. They are manufactured of steel — and bolted to the flooring.

Twelve are put in at O’Hare and a single at Midway, in accordance to Chicago Division of Aviation spokeswoman Karen Pleasure.

The new green bins exchange blue short-term ones installed by the new yr. Twitter/@this_is_emma

They substitute momentary blue containers installed just after weed was legalized statewide on Jan. one. Those had been wood and experienced a slot on major.

By the finish of the thirty day period, a traveler at Midway broke into a momentary box and stole weed from inside. Chicago police wouldn’t say if there have been far more thefts.

The amnesty boxes ended up promoted as a safe and sound way for tourists to dispose their weed, given that it’s nonetheless unlawful at the federal degree to have across state strains. Even so, Chicago police and the TSA have said they don’t bust travelers going through safety even though carrying it lawfully.

Law enforcement declined to say how often men and women discard cannabis in them.