New cases of cruel slaughterhouse practices have come to light: RTL

A number of slaughterhouses in the Netherlands are still causing unnecessary suffering to pigs, although the Minister of Agriculture has promised to curb practice, reports RTL Nieuws.

Between January 2018 and July 2019, several new cases were reported, according to the RTL, in which pigs were moved to vats with very hot water during their lifetime. The broadcaster bases its claim on reports that the Dutch health and safety service NVWA has requested from the pig protection organization Varkens in Nood.

In the reports, NVWA inspectors said they personally saw six cases of live pigs being placed in the vats and tried to swim. They also reported seeing a live pig on a pile of corpses and pigs beaten by workers.

The practice of immersing live pigs in hot water vats first became known in Belgium in 2017. In 2018, RTL requested Dutch inspection reports and found that up to 19 Dutch slaughterhouses had received 48 fines for animal welfare issues, including placement and drowning, of live pigs in very hot water.

According to the RTL, a certain slaughterhouse was fined eleven times in six months in 2018.

Dutch Minister of Agriculture Carola Schouten said at the time that she would tighten the rules for closing slaughterhouses and increase fines for cruelty to animals after conditions were announced in Dutch slaughterhouses.

NVWA inspectors are an integral part of the 21 large slaughterhouses in the Netherlands, but smaller ones are only checked at regular intervals. It is not clear in which of the slaughterhouses the last cases occurred.

Varkens, spokesman for Nood, Frederieke Schouten, said that all slaughterhouses need more supervision. “The only solution is cameras on every slaughter line. A slaughterhouse that does not abide by the rules more than once must be closed immediately. “

