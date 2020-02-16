[new-castle-county-police-arrest-two-siblings,-tear-down-the-alleged-drug-operation-run-by-a-household-exterior-rosegate’s-house]

ROSEGATE, Del. (Up News Data) – An alleged family drug procedure was shot down in New Castle County, according to police. Authorities introduced the arrest of the Dakevis Reed brothers, 28, and Dawann Reed, 41, on Saturday.
Police say the Reed brothers were being utilizing their family household on Rose Lane in Rosegate as a drug retailer.
Officers seized crack cocaine, cannabis, drug paraphernalia, a gun, several kinds of ammunition and cash through a search warrant on February 11, in accordance to police.
Authorities also arrested Derwin Evans, 31, Tyrone Gardner, 20, and Vernon Clark, 21, at the house.